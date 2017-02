SAO PAULO Nov 9 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slumped early on Wednesday as Italian bond yields rose into levels widely considered unsustainable.

Italy is the euro zone's third largest economy, and investor confidence in the country's ability to handle its massive debt load is eroding. [ID:nL6E7M92AK]

The Bovespa index .BVSP sank 2.01 percent to 57,840.49 shortly after opening. ( Reporting by Luciana Lopez, editing by W Simon )