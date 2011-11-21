版本:
Brazil stocks sink on U.S., euro zone debt worries

SAO PAULO Nov 21 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slumped in the early afternoon on Monday as worries about U.S. and European sovereign debt rattled markets around the world.

The Bovespa .BVSP lost 2.03 percent to 55,581.25.

(Reporting by Luciana Lopez, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

