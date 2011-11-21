Brazil stocks sink on U.S., euro zone debt worries

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
SAO PAULO Nov 21 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slumped in the early afternoon on Monday as worries about U.S. and European sovereign debt rattled markets around the world.
The Bovespa .BVSP lost 2.03 percent to 55,581.25.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
