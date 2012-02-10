Brazil stocks fall 2 pct on Greece worry, Petrobras

UPDATE 2-Singapore carbon tax would hit refiners, help renewables
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment, detail)
SAO PAULO Feb 10 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell about 2 percent on Friday, after a Greek austerity deal failed to convince European authorities and Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras posted weak earnings.
At 12:59 a.m. (1459 GMT) the Bovepsa fell 2.01 percent to 64,211.91.
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment, detail)
* Coming Up: Germany Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 0830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
* Deal for the Hollywood producer not yet over - sources (Recasts, changes dateline, adds sourcing, details)