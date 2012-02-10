版本:
Brazil stocks fall 2 pct on Greece worry, Petrobras

SAO PAULO Feb 10 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell about 2 percent on Friday, after a Greek austerity deal failed to convince European authorities and Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras posted weak earnings.

At 12:59 a.m. (1459 GMT) the Bovepsa fell 2.01 percent to 64,211.91.

