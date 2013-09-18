版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 19日 星期四 02:06 BJT

Brazil stocks reverse losses after Fed announcement

SAO PAULO, Sept 18 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index reversed losses on Wednesday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would keep its bond-buying program unchanged at $85 billion per month while cutting growth forecasts for the U.S. economy.

At 3:03 p.m. (1803 GMT), the Bovespa was up 0.77 percent to 54,688.85.

