SAO PAULO Nov 1 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 2 percent on Thursday, as positive data in the United States and China boosted investor confidence in a recovery of the world's largest economies.

Among stocks rising in Sao Paulo were shares of mining firm Vale and Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank.

At 4:51 p.m. (1851 GMT), the Bovespa was up 2.05 percent to 58,238.18.