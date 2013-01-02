版本:
Brazil stocks jump on U.S. fiscal deal

SAO PAULO Jan 2 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained over 2 percent on Wednesday after U.S. lawmakers passed a bill to avert the so-called "fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts that threatened to push the world's largest economy into recession.

At 10:11 a.m. (1211 GMT), the Bovespa was up 2.21 percent at 62,301.86 points.
