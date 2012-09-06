版本:
Brazil stocks gain 2 pct on ECB bond plan

SAO PAULO, Sept 6 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 2 percent on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it would enact a bond-buying plan to relieve funding pressures on troubled euro zone nations.

At 15:20 p.m. (1720 GMT), the Bovespa was up 2 percent to 58,002.31.

