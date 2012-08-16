版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 17日 星期五 02:44 BJT

Brazil stocks gain 2 pct on retail sales data

SAO PAULO Aug 16 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 2 percent on Thursday after an unexpected jump in retail sales data boosted hopes of a recovery in the world's sixth-largest economy.

At 3:41 p.m. (1841 GMT), the Bovespa was up 1.94 percent to 59,318.26 after rising over 2 percent earlier in the session.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐