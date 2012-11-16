版本:
Brazil stocks fall 2 pct on U.S. tensions, Europe recession

SAO PAULO Nov 16 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2 percent on Friday, as concerns about a recession in Europe and a budget impasse in the United States weighed on demand for emerging market assets.

At 2:30 p.m. (1630 GMT), the Bovespa was down 2.0 percent to 55,154.66.

