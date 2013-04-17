Brazil stocks fall 2 pct as commodities decline

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, April 17 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped on Wednesday as concerns over global economic growth pushed shares of commodities-exporting companies lower.
At 12:10 p.m. (1510 GMT), the Bovespa was down 1.93 percent to 52,949.01 points after having fallen more than 2 percent earlier in the session.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.