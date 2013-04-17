版本:
Brazil stocks fall 2 pct as commodities decline

SAO PAULO, April 17 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped on Wednesday as concerns over global economic growth pushed shares of commodities-exporting companies lower.

At 12:10 p.m. (1510 GMT), the Bovespa was down 1.93 percent to 52,949.01 points after having fallen more than 2 percent earlier in the session.

