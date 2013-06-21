版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 21日 星期五 22:41 BJT

Brazil stocks fall 2 pct on concern over global liquidity

SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian stocks dropped more than 2 percent on Friday as the outlook for tighter global liquidity conditions continued to weigh on the most widely-traded shares.

At 11:37 a.m. (1437 GMT), the Bovespa was down 2.25 percent to 47,129.17.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐