公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三

Brazil stocks fall 2 pct on earnings concerns

SAO PAULO Oct 23 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2 percent on Tuesday as weak corporate earnings domestically and abroad added to investor concerns over global economic growth.

Late in the session, by 1600 (1800 GMT), the Bovespa was down 2 percent to 57,628.11.

