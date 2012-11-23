版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 24日 星期六 03:18 BJT

Brazil stocks rise 2 pct on Europe outlook

SAO PAULO Nov 23 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index edged 2 percent higher in final adjustments after the close of Friday's session, after positive economic data from Germany and optimism over a Greek debt deal boosted demand for risk assets.

At 5:15 p.m. (1915 GMT) the Bovespa was up 2.01 percent to 57,574.03 points.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐