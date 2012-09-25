版本:
Brazil stocks fall 2 pct as banks, steelmakers weigh

SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2 percent on Tuesday, as investors sold off shares of steelmakers and banks.

At 1:21 p.m. (1621 GMT), the Bovespa was down 2.02 percent to 60,662.38.

