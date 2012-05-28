版本:
Brazil stocks gain 2 pct on Greek election outlook

SAO PAULO May 28 Brazilian stocks gained over 2 percent on Monday as opinion polls in Greece showed pro-bailout parties regaining their lead against anti-austerity opponents, easing investor concern over a disorderly Greek exit from the euro zone.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index was up 2.02 percent to 55,565.19 points.

