Brazil stocks gain over 3 pct on EU deal

SAO PAULO, June 29 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained over 3 percent on Friday after euro zone leaders agreed on measures aimed at cutting borrowing costs in Spain and Italy and to eventually recapitalize some banks. [ID:

At 10:09 a.m. (13:09 GMT), the Bovespa was up 3.05 percent to 54,257.58.

