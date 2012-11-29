版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五 02:53 BJT

Brazil stocks gain 2 pct as steelmakers, mining firms rise

SAO PAULO Nov 29 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 2 percent on Thursday, with steelmakers and mining companies leading gains following positive recommendations from analysts and a better outlook for the steel sector.

At 4:52 p.m. (1852 GMT), the Bovespa was up 2.06 percent to 57,701.65.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐