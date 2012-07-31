版本:
Brazil stocks fall 2 pct as stimulus hopes fade

SAO PAULO, July 31 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2 percent on Tuesday, as investor expectations for new stimulus measures from central banks in the United States and Europe began to fade.

At 5:16 p.m. (2016 GMT), the Bovespa was down 2.0 percent to 56,097.05.

