公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 21日 星期五

Brazil stocks rise on expected euro zone solution

BRASILIA Oct 21 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 2.25 percent on Friday on expectations that European Union leaders will reach a solution to the euro zone debt crisis no later than next Wednesday.

