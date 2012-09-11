版本:
Brazil central bank surveys demand for reverse swap auction

SAO PAULO, Sept 11 Brazil's central bank is conducting a survey to assess market demand for an auction of reverse currency swap contracts, which are equivalent to a purchase of dollars in futures markets, the bank told Reuters on Tuesday.

At 12:29 local time (1529 GMT), Brazil's currency, the real , erased early gains to trade 0.06 percent weaker at 2.0226 per U.S. dollar.

