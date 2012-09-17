版本:
Brazil's central bank calls swap auction to curb FX gains

SAO PAULO, Sept 17 Brazil's central bank offered to sell $3.5 billion in reverse currency swaps on Monday, as part of its efforts to curb currency gains following last week's announcement of a third round of monetary stimulus in the United States.

Brazil's currency, the real, was trading 0.60 percent weaker at 2.0225 per U.S. dollar shortly after the announcement.

