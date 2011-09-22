版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 23日 星期五 00:01 BJT

Brazil stocks sink on global economy fears

SAO PAULO, Sept 22 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP sank more than 4 percent in afternoon trading on Thursday, following global equities down on economic worries in the United States, China and Europe.

(Reporting by Brasilia newsroom)

