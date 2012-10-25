Brazil's central bank says to auction reverse currency swaps

SAO PAULO Oct 25 Brazil's central bank offered on Thursday to sell up to 30,000 contracts for reverse currency swaps as part of its strategy to prevent the Brazilian currency from gaining past 2 reais per dollar.

Reverse currency swaps are derivative contracts that emulate the purchase of dollars in the futures market.

The real traded nearly unchanged after the announcement, weakening 0.02 percent to 2.0252 per U.S. dollar.