UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Aug 23

LONDON, Aug 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 27 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, extending Monday's rally in tandem with overnight gains on Wall Street and in Asia, although thin volumes and a lack of fresh incentives could keep a lid on the recovery.

The UK blue chip index closed up 54.54 points, or 1.1 percent at 5,095.30 on Monday, snapping a three-session losing streak, although volumes were just 80 percent of the 30-day daily average.

U.S. blue chips ended slightly higher on Monday, having seen a stronger early rally fade as, after four weeks of losses, investors hesitated to take big risks without a catalyst for buying.

One possible spark for the market could be Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's Friday speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Some in the market hope Bernanke will hint at additional stimulus measures that could buoy stocks.

"Whilst there have been no improvements on the U.S. economic front or on the European debt crisis, markets have received a tepid bid on speculation that there will be some 'nod' towards QE3 from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke after the meeting on Friday," Jonathan Sudaria, night dealer at Capital Spreads, said.

Asian shares rose on Tuesday as investors took some heart from HSBC's China flash purchasing managers' index (PMI), which, although showing China's factory sector was likely to slow slightly for a second consecutive month in August, indicated the world's number two economy was still growing robustly.

Miners could lead the gains in London helped by this positive news from the world's number one metals consumer.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, only the CBI August industrial trends survey will be released on Tuesday, at 1000 GMT.

Across the Atlantic, July U.S. new home sales will be released at 1400 GMT, with the August Richmond Federal Reserve manufacturing survey also due at 1400 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:

SABMILLER

Australian brewer Foster's Group sought to put pressure on SABMiller to up its $10 billion hostile takeover offer, unveiling on Tuesday a A$500 million ($521 million) capital return even as profits slid.

MAN GROUP

One of Goldman Sachs' top bankers, Jonathan Sorrell, is to join Man Group as a senior executive at the hedge fund manager, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

HSBC

HSBC Holdings is in talks about the possible sale of its Canadian wealth management unit as part of the banking giant's worldwide restructuring, a source with direct knowledge of the talks said on Monday.

ARM HOLDINGS

The chief executive of the British microchip designer, Warren East, has sounded a warning to potential buyers -- saying that few suitors would have anything to gain by owning the listed company, The Daily Telegraph said.

CHARTER INTERNATIONAL

A mystery bidder has made a 1.5 billion pound takeover proposal for Charter International, potentially trumping Melrose's approach for the company, the Daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

MWB BUSINESS EXCHANGE

The attempted takeover of MWB Business Exchange by its biggest shareholder is hanging in the balance after an agreement with leading independent investors expired, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

ANTOFAGASTA

The Chilean copper miner reports first-half results.

CAIRN ENERGY

The oil explorer delivers first-half results.

JOHN WOOD GROUP

The oil services firm posts first-half results.

G4S

The manned security group unveils first-half results.

HOCHSCHILD MINING

The miner reports first-half results.

SPIRAX SARCO

The engineer delivers first-half results.

SPECTRIS

The engineer posts first-half results.

PERSIMMON

The housebuilder unveils first-half results.

SEGRO

The real estate investment trust reports first-half results.

SEVERFIELD ROWEN

The structural steel firm delivers first-half results.

CAPITAL & REGIONAL

The property group posts first-half results.

CORIN GROUP

The orthopaedic products firm unveils first-half results.

CPP GROUP

The identity protection firm reports first-half results.

UK COAL

The coal miner posts first-half results.

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST

The property investor delivers first-half results.

OMEGA DIAGNOSTICS

The medical diagnostics firm holds its annual general meeting.

