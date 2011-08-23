版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Aug 23

 LONDON, Aug 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
around 27 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers, extending Monday's rally in tandem with overnight gains on Wall
Street and in Asia, although thin volumes and a lack of fresh incentives could
keep a lid on the recovery. 	
 The UK blue chip index closed up 54.54 points, or 1.1 percent at 5,095.30 on
Monday, snapping a three-session losing streak, although volumes were just 80
percent of the 30-day daily average.	
 U.S. blue chips ended slightly higher on Monday, having seen a
stronger early rally fade as, after four weeks of losses, investors hesitated to
take big risks without a catalyst for buying.	
 One possible spark for the market could be Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's Friday speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Some in the market hope
Bernanke will hint at additional stimulus measures that could buoy stocks.	
 "Whilst there have been no improvements on the U.S. economic front or on the
European debt crisis, markets have received a tepid bid on speculation that
there will be some 'nod' towards QE3 from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
after the meeting on Friday," Jonathan Sudaria, night dealer at Capital Spreads,
said.	
 Asian shares rose on Tuesday as investors took some heart from HSBC's China
flash purchasing managers' index (PMI), which, although showing China's factory 	
sector was likely to slow slightly for a second consecutive month in August,
indicated the world's number two economy was still growing robustly.
 	
 Miners could lead the gains in London helped by this positive news from the
world's number one metals consumer.	
 On the domestic macroeconomic front, only the CBI August industrial trends
survey will be released on Tuesday, at 1000 GMT.	
 Across the Atlantic, July U.S. new home sales will be released at 1400 GMT,
with the August Richmond Federal Reserve manufacturing survey also due at 1400
GMT.	
  	

 * GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up; gold rises again     	
 * Bargain hunters tiptoe back on Wall St. but still cautious 	
 * Nikkei pares gains on econ concerns, strong yen           	
 * LME copper up 0.8 pct, tracks equities                    	
 * FOREX-Euro firmer, eyes on European PMI data              	
 * Gold climbs to record above $1,910 on growth fears        	
 * Brent rises toward $109 as fighting continues in Libya    	
	
 UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are: 	
 	

 SABMILLER 	
 Australian brewer Foster's Group sought to put pressure on
SABMiller to up its $10 billion hostile takeover offer, unveiling on Tuesday a
A$500 million ($521 million) capital return even as profits slid.
 	
 	

 MAN GROUP 	
 One of Goldman Sachs' top bankers, Jonathan Sorrell, is to join Man
Group as a senior executive at the hedge fund manager, the Financial Times
reported on Tuesday. 	
	
 HSBC 	
 HSBC Holdings is in talks about the possible sale of its Canadian wealth
management unit as part of the banking giant's worldwide restructuring, a source
with direct knowledge of the talks said on Monday. 	
	
 ARM HOLDINGS 	
 The chief executive of the British microchip designer, Warren East, has
sounded a warning to potential buyers -- saying that few suitors would have
anything to gain by owning the listed company, The Daily Telegraph said.   	
	
 CHARTER INTERNATIONAL 	
 A mystery bidder has made a 1.5 billion pound takeover proposal for Charter
International, potentially trumping Melrose's approach for the company,
the Daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday. 	
	
 MWB BUSINESS EXCHANGE 	
 The attempted takeover of MWB Business Exchange by its biggest shareholder
is hanging in the balance after an agreement with leading independent investors
expired, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. 	
 	

 ANTOFAGASTA 	
 The Chilean copper miner reports first-half results.	
 	

 CAIRN ENERGY 	
 The oil explorer delivers first-half results.	
 	

 JOHN WOOD GROUP 	
 The oil services firm posts first-half results.	
 	

 G4S 	
 The manned security group unveils first-half results.	
 	

 HOCHSCHILD MINING 	
 The miner reports first-half results.	
 	

 SPIRAX SARCO 	
 The engineer delivers first-half results.	
 	

 SPECTRIS 	
 The engineer posts first-half results.	
 	

 PERSIMMON 	
 The housebuilder unveils first-half results. 	
 	

 SEGRO 	
 The real estate investment trust reports first-half results.	
 	

 SEVERFIELD ROWEN 	
 The structural steel firm delivers first-half results.	
 	

 CAPITAL & REGIONAL 	
 The property group posts first-half results.	
 	

 CORIN GROUP 	
 The orthopaedic products firm unveils first-half results.	
 	

 CPP GROUP 	
 The identity protection firm reports first-half results.	
 	

 UK COAL 	
 The coal miner posts first-half results.	
 	

 UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST 	
 The property investor delivers first-half results.	
 	

 OMEGA DIAGNOSTICS 	
 The medical diagnostics firm holds its annual general meeting. 	
     	

 TODAY'S UK PAPERS
 > Financial Times                      
 > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com	
	
 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)

