UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Aug 30

LONDON Aug 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen leaping 140-146 points, or 2.9 percent higher, at its open on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, returning in bullish fashion after the long August Bank Holiday weekend, to catch up with strong gains in Europe on Monday and overnight on Wall Street and in Asia.

U.S. blue chips soared nearly 2.3 percent higher on Monday, adding to Friday's 1.2 percent advance, in a broad-based rally led by financial stocks as a merger between two big Greek banks provided a rare bit of encouraging news out of debt-stricken Europe, and as a rebound in consumer spending calmed fears of a new U.S. recession.

Asian stocks rose strongly on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei and MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index <.MIAPJ0000PUS) both up around 1.1 percent.

On Friday, the UK blue chip index closed down 1.18 points at 5,129.92, albeit having recovered from a low of 5,014.79, with banks weaker after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, in a keynote speech, stopped short of signalling more action to boost U.S. growth but left the door open for further discussion at an extended meeting of the U.S. central bank in September.

For the week, the index ended up 1.8 percent, having oscillated between about 4,990 and 5,250 as investors second-guessed Bernanke and the likelihood of a third round of "quantitative easing".

Technical analysis backed up expectations for an opening bounce in London.

"The charts indicate that buyers came in strong following the spike low at 5,014.79 during the early part of Friday's session. The subsequent rally led to the formation of another higher bottom. The previous bottom was 4,929.55," said Enis Mehmet, Analyst at Autochartist.

"Two higher bottoms relative to the main bottom at 4,791.01 is a strong indication that accumulation may be taking place. This is a potentially bullish development that could lead to a breakout above the recent top at 5,254.17. A trade through this price will confirm the recent bottoms and could trigger an acceleration to the upside," Mehmet added.

The main macroeconomic focus this week will be Friday's U.S. August jobs report, but ahead of that August U.S. consumer confidence will be released at 1400 GMT on Tuesday, and minutes from the Aug 9 meeting of the FOMC will be published after the London close at 1800 GMT.

There is little British data due for release this week, although July Bank of England consumer credit and mortgage lending data are scheduled for 0830 GMT on Tuesday, while the GfK August consumer confidence report will be released at 2301 GMT.

House prices in England and Wales ticked down on the month in August and weak consumer spending is likely to weigh on demand and prices for the rest of the year, property data firm Hometrack said on Monday.

House prices fell 0.1 percent on the month in August, leaving them 3.7 percent below the August 2010 level, Hometrack said.

* Stocks rise on U.S. data though conviction lacking

* Nikkei up for a 4th day but stops short of 9,000

* Swiss franc softer, commodity currencies shine

* Bonds drop on stocks rally, upbeat spending data

* Oil rises on U.S. spending, Greek bank merger

* Copper up; U.S. data, Greek banking deal support

* Gold inches up after 2-pct fall; physicals help

* Wall St surges 2 pct on Greek bank deal; trade thin

UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:

BANKS

European and U.S. banks jumped on Monday after Greece's Alpha (ACBr.AT) and EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT sealed a merger, with help from Qatar, that is expected to trigger more deals to shore up lenders battered by the debt crisis and recession.

Also, the Director General of the Confederation of British Industry says to carry out proposed banking regulation in the UK would be 'barking mad' in the current economic climate, the Financial Times said on Tuesday.

INSURERS

European and U.S. insurance stocks rose in relief on Monday after Hurricane Irene appeared to pack less of a punch than initially feared when it struck the United States over the weekend. Hurricane Irene was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday but still affected large areas of the U.S. East Coast, including New York City and New England.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSa.L), BP

Many of the world's biggest energy companies may have to surrender most of the gas from Iraq's vast southern oilfields to a processing and export project led by Shell, a final draft contract between Baghdad and Europe's biggest company, obtained by Reuters, shows.

GLENCORE

South Africa's Optimum Coal said on Monday that a unit of Glencore, the world's largest commodity trader, had bought a 14.1 percent stake in it. The announcement comes after Optimum, South Africa's sixth-largest coal producer, confirmed on Friday that it had received takeover approaches.

RANDGOLD RESOURCES

The West Africa-focused gold miner on Monday revised its 2011 production lower to 740,000-760,000 ounces from 750,000-790,000 ounces after abnormal rainfall hit production at its Loulo/Gounkoto mining complex in Mali.

VODAFONE

Telecoms giant Vodafone said on Monday it was exploring a potential cooperation with Wind Hellas , Greece's third-biggest telecoms operator, in a move that could mark the start of in-market consolidation in southern Europe.

BAT

The cigarette manufacturer's 60 percent-owned Zimbabwe unit warned on Monday that an uncertain policy environment threatens future investment, despite signs of economic recovery in the southern African country.

RECKITT BENCKISER

The British consumer products group said on Friday it was recalling all its over-the-counter painkiller Nurofen Plus in the UK after five packs were found to contain an anti-psychotic drug or an epilepsy medicine.

ITV The British broadcaster could form a joint venture with Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset to buy Endemol, the debt-ridden TV production company behind 'Big Brother', The Daily Telegraph said on Tuesday.

EASYJET

The discount airline is mulling the payment of a one-off special dividend in November to placate its largest shareholder and founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, The Sunday Times newspaper reported.

GULF KEYSTONE

The Kurdistan-focused explorer is looking to sell itself in a deal that could value it at up to 1.4 billion pounds, the Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing sources.

BUNZL

The packaging firm reports first-half results.

BOVIS HOMES

The housebuilder unveils first-half results.

COMPUTACENTER

The IT services group delivers first-half results.

AFREN

The oil explorer posts first-half results.

CHEMRING

The defence contractor issues a trading update.

CANDOVER INVESTMENTS

The private equity firm reports first-half results.

UTV MEDIA

The broadcaster unveils first-half results.

CUPID

The online dating company delivers first-half results.

INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS

The infrastucture investor posts first-half results.

LOMBARD MEDICAL TECHNOOGIES

The medical devices firm reports first-half results.

MACFARLANE GROUP

The packaging group unveils first-half results.

TANGENT COMMUNICATIONS

The digital print marketing firm holds its annual general meeting.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)