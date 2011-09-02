UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Sept 2

LONDON, Sept 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index was seen opening down 91-92 points, or 1.7 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, retreating after a three-session rally in tandem with overnight falls on Wall Street and in Asia, with investors jittery ahead of August's U.S. jobs report, due at 1230 GMT.

The blue-chip index closed up 24.12 points, or 0.5 percent, on Thursday at 5,418.65, lifted by a bounce from recently beaten-down banks.

But U.S. blue chips dropped 1 percent on Thursday, having been 0.1 percent higher by London's close, as Wall Street's four-day rally ground to a halt on concerns the key labor market report could still show signs the U.S. economy was falling into recession.

In another discouraging sign, the White House, already struggling to turn around the high U.S. unemployment rate, cut its economic growth outlook for the next two years.

Asian shares also fell on Friday, but trading was light with investors largely sidelined before the U.S. jobs data.

August U.S. non-farm payrolls were forecast to have risen 75,000, after a 117,000 increase in July, with the unemployment rate seen static at 9.1 percent.

"Whilst positioning yourself ahead of a figure is always an uncertain prospect, given how wide of the mark actual data releases have been compared to their forecasts recently, traders will be looking to lighten up on risk going into this number," said Jonathan Sudaria, Night Dealer at Capital Spreads.

On the domestic data front, the Markit/CPIS UK August construction PMI report will be released at 0830 GMT, with business activity forecast at 52.6, up from 53.5 in July.

Banks, Thursday's big gainers in London, could lead the retreat on Friday following big falls by U.S. peers after the New York Times reported a suit was being prepared to be filed against big U.S. banks such as Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank by the agency that oversees U.S. mortgage markets.

* Wall St falls on payroll fears; Netflix off late

* Equities rally fizzles before U.S. data; franc up

* Crude eases after slight gains a day earlier

* Gold steady ahead of U.S. payrolls

* LME copper steady; U.S. payrolls data eyed

* FOREX-Euro nurses losses, eyes on U.S. jobs data

Stocks to watch are:

BARCLAYS

Bob Diamond, the bank's chief executive, is to hold talks with British finance minister George Osborne on Friday as bankers mount a last-ditch effort to delay implementation of banking reforms, The Guardian said.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

The drugmaker has taken a group of private equity funds and strategic bidders through to a second round of the sale of its non-core over-the-counter products, estimated to be worth 1.5 billion pounds, the Financial Times said.

TULLOW OIL

Traders talked up possibilities of bid interest for the UK-listed oil explorer On Thursday, according to newspaper market reports, with a possible 1,500 pence a share takeover approach from China National Offshore Oil Corporation mentioned.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

The London Stock Exchange has made a bid for a majority stake in LCH.Clearnet, values Europe's last remaining independent clearing house at about 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), the Financial Times said.

KESA ELECTRICALS

The chances of Kesa selling Comet, its ailing UK chain, appear to be receding, despite Friday being the day for final bids, The Independent said.

CYRIL SWEET GROUP

The construction consultancy holds its annual general meeting.

HOLIDAYBREAK

The tour operator holds a shareholder meeting.

