UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Aug 31

LONDON Aug 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index was seen opening unchanged to down 5 points, or 0.1 percent lower, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, consolidating a gain seen in the previous session following mixed performances overnight on Wall Street and in Asia.

The blue-chip index closed up 138.74 points, or 2.7 percent, on Tuesday at 5,268.66, playing catch-up with Europe after a long holiday weekend, led by miners and banks as brokers said the recent stock market sell-off had thrown up bargains in the two sectors.

U.S. stocks rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, albeit in choppy trade, with blue chips ending up 0.2 percent, rallying late after minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting boosted expectations the U.S. central bank will act again to stimulate the economy.

U.S. equities had been down much as 1 percent in the morning session after data showed U.S. consumer confidence fell in August to its lowest level in more than two years due in part to fallout from political wrangling over a budget deal.

Minutes of the Fed's early August meeting showed policymakers discussed a range of tools they could use to help the economy, with some pressuring for new steps to shore up a flagging recovery.

This added to expectations the Fed may spring into action to further boost the economy at its next meeting in September.

Most Asian stock markets edged higher on Wednesday, although Japan's Nikkei was weaker on profit-taking after four straight sessions of gains, and after Japanese factory output rose less than forecast in July.

Confidence among British consumers fell to its lowest level in four months in August, a survey showed on Wednesday, a sign they will keep a tight rein on spending, and hampering a fragile economic recovery.

The GfK NOP consumer confidence index fell for the third month in a row to -31 from -30 in July. That was better than expectations for a drop to -33 but was the lowest since April. .

No other British economic data were scheduled for Wednesday, so investors will focus on a big batch of U.S. numbers, including two key precursors of Friday's crucial August jobs report.

August's Challenger Layoffs report was due at 1130 GMT, followed by the ADP National Employment survey for August at 1215 GMT, while after those two shapshots of the U.S. labour market, August's ISM New York, Chicago PMI, July factory orders and revised durable goods orders will all be released as well.

Eurozone data will also be of interest, with German, Italian and overall unemployment numbers all due for release.

"With data out of the Eurozone expected to disappoint it could be a day when the weaker numbers jolt traders in to a little more realism and we start to see the markets start to shift in sentiment yet again," said James Hughes Senior Market Analyst at Alpari UK.

"So after the relief rally has dominated over the last week and a half it seems that there is a little more caution creeping back in to the markets again," Hughes added.

Ex-dividend factors will clip 0.25 point off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Capita , Serco and Wood Group losing their payout attractions.

Stocks to watch on Wednesday are:

BHP BILLITON

The global miner has approved plans to invest $367 million to expand the Newcastle coal port in Australia, the company said on Wednesday.

BP

BP's last remaining hopes of resurrecting a joint venture with Rosneft to expand in the Arctic have been dashed after the Russian oil explorer signed a $3.2 billion (1.97 billion pounds) deal with U.S. major ExxonMobil, the Daily Telegrapgh said.

OMEGA INSURANCE

An investment group led by the son of U.S. insurance magnate Jack Byrne has emerged as the front runner to buy the Lloyd's of London underwriter, the Daily Telegraph said.

Omega Insurance unveils uveils first-half results on Wednesday.

RAB CAPITAL

Hong Kong's billionaire Choi family has backed out of plans to acquire funds from the London-based hedge fund manager, the Financial Times said

JKX OIL & GAS

The oil explorer reports first-half results.

888 HOLDINGS

The online gaming firm posts first-half results.

BWIN.PARTY

The online gaming group reports first-half results.

CAPE

The energy services group unveils first-half results.

CHESNARA

The financial services group delivers first-half results.

OXFORD BIOMEDICA

The gene therapy firm reports first-half results.

IP GROUP

The intellectual property developer unveils first-half results.

VISLINK

The secure communications specialist delivers first-half results.

HIWAVE TECHNOLOGIES

The audio transducer firm reports frst-half results.

ASTERAND

The human tissue provider posts first-half results.

BIOQUELL

The bio-decontanimation specialist reports first-half results.

COMMS

The cloud telephony provider holds its annual general meeting.

ANGEL MINING

The Greenland-focused mining company holds its annual general meeting.

