UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Sept 1

| LONDON, Sept 1
LONDON, Sept 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
mixed on Thursday, consolidating after two days of strong gains, as investors
scrutinise economic data releases for clues as to whether the U.S. Federal
Reserve will launch more economic stimulus measures.
The UK benchmark index looks set to open between 8 points lower and 2 points
higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, after it closed up 125.87
points, or 2.4 percent, at 5,394.53 on Wednesday, the final trading day in
August.
The index, however, was down 7.2 percent on the month, with markets jittery
over weak economic growth and the European sovereign debt crisis.
Investors will focus on weekly U.S. jobless claims data, due at 1230 GMT on
Thursday, ahead of Friday's key jobs report. They will also look at August's
U.S. ISM manufacturing data, set for release at 1400 GMT.
"The ISM manufacturing data will warrant particular attention from traders,
as earlier contributing data has indicated a particularly weak number may be
ahead," Jonathan Sudaria, night dealer at Capital Spreads, said.
"However, as the prospect of QE3 (further quantitative easing) backstops any
negativity, markets have adopted the remarkable trait of rallying on bad news
and rallying on good news, so traders are extra uncertain about how markets will
react to a negative number."
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, at an annual Fed conference in
Wyoming last week, said the U.S. central bank's scheduled meeting in September
would run for two days instead of the planned one to mull options for additional
monetary stimulus.
In terms of domestic economic data, UK Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI for
August is due at 0828 GMT.
UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:
SMITHS GROUP
The technology company is the focus of revived private equity takeover
chatter, with dealers waiting for a full scale break-up cash offer in the region
of 2,000 pence a share to materialise, according to the Daily Mail's market
report.
REED ELSEVIER
Top investors in Reed Elsevier are urging another boardroom change at the
professional publishing and events group, the Financial Times reported.
BANKS
Britain's biggest banks are set to escape any big restructuring until after
the planned 2015 general election, amid a political consensus that they should
focus on business lending to sustain the faltering economy, the Financial Times
said.
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN
The wealth manager and stockbroker reports full-year results.
PUNCH TAVERNS
The pubs firm issues a trading update.
HAYS
The recruitment company reports full-year results.
GO AHEAD GROUP
The transport group reports full-year results.
RESTAURANT GROUP
The company reports first-half results.
MONITISE
The mobile payments company posts full-year results.
SERVICEPOWER TECHNOLOGIES
The company reports first-half results.
VP
The equipment rental specialist holds its annual general meeting.
D1 OILS
The company holds its annual general meeting.
CONSORT MEDICAL
The inhaled-drug specialist holds its annual general meeting.
CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES
The firm reports first-half results.
COHORT
The company holds its annual general meeting.
BIOME TECHNOLOGIES
The firm reports first-half results.
