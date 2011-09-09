UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Sept 9

LONDON, Sept 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14-27 points, or as much as 0.5 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, snapping a three-session rally following losses overnight on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no indications of new stimulus measures.

Investors were also cautious after U.S. President Barack Obama proposed late on Thursday a $447 billion package of tax cuts and spending measures aimed at spurring growth and employment, waiting to see if Republicans will back the plan.

The UK blue-chip index closed 21.79 points, or 0.4 percent, higher on Thursday at 5,340.38 as investors emerged for beaten-down growth stocks to put a floor under the market ahead of the speeches from Bernanke and Obama.

But U.S. blue chips shed 1 percent on Thursday after the disappointment over the Fed chairman's lack of hints on new incentives, and Asian stocks fell on Friday as the U.S. President's package of measures failed to entice investors back into equities.

On the macroeconomic front, overnight data showed China's annual inflation slightly eased to 6.2 percent in August from July's three-year high, raising expectations Beijing will hold off from further policy tightening.

On Friday, British wholesale inflation numbers for August will be released at 0830 GMT, with input prices seen down 1.5 percent on the month, after a 0.6 percent rise in July, and output prices forecast to be up 0.1 percent, after a 0.2 percent increase in the previous month.

U.S. July wholesale inventories are the only data due from across the Atlantic, at 1400 GMT.

"Based on the recent volatility in the FTSE, it has now become clear that the market is poised for another big move. Higher tops and higher bottom are beginning to form on the daily and longer-term intraday charts. This is giving the market a slight bias to the upside. This could all come to an end if 5,317.11 to 5,276.15 fails as near-term support," said James A. Hyerczyk, Analyst at Autochartist.

UK stocks to watch on Friday are:

EVOLUTION GROUP , INVESTEC

UK stockbroker Evolution Group was finalising a deal on Thursday night that could see it taken over by Anglo-South African financial group Investec, the Financial Times said, citing people familiar with the talks.

Canaccord Financial said after the close on Thursday that it will not proceed with an offer for Evolution.

BP

More revelations over the extent of alleged fraud and corruption at BP's Russian joint-venture have emerged just days before David Cameron makes a high-profile visit to Moscow, The Daily Telegraph said.

BANKS

The British government will launch a round of meetings with senior bankers following Monday's publication of the Independent Commission on Banking's final report to get their views on the paper, The Daily Telegraph said.

JD WETHERSPOON

The pubs operator posts full-year-results.

HMV GROUP

The entertainment retailer issues a trading update.

STHREE

The recruitment firm issues a third-quarter trading update.

CIRCLE OIL

The oil explorer holds its annual general meeting.

LATCHWAYS

The safety equipment group holds its annual general meeting.

IPSO VENTURES

The technology commercialisation firm holds its annual general meeting.

