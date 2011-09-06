UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Sept 6

LONDON, Sept 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Tuesday, extending falls from the previous session, as mounting worries over the euro zone sovereign debt crisis add to concerns over the global economy.

The UK blue chip index looks set to shed 47 to 48 points, or 0.9 percent, after it ended down 189.45 points, or 3.6 percent, at 5,102.58 on Monday, its lowest close since Aug. 22, as global growth in services came almost to a standstill last month.

The euro zone debt crisis continues to prey on investors' minds. Yields on Italian and Spanish government bonds hit their highest levels in nearly a month on Monday and are seen rising further as pressure mounts on Italy -- the euro zone's third-largest economy -- to get its fiscal house in order.

No key domestic economic data is scheduled for release on Tuesday.

Across the Atlantic, the U.S. August employment index is due at 1400 GMT, as is August's ISM non-manufacturing index.

UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

Macquarie Group is eyeing a bid for the aircraft-leasing business being sold by the Royal Bank of Scotland, a unit said to be worth more than $6 billion, as Australia's top investment bank seeks to expand its growing reach into aviation assets.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

National Australia Bank is in talks with NBNK , the challenger bank run by Northern Rock's former chief executive Gary Hoffman, over a merger of its UK operations as part of a bid for the 632 branches being sold by Lloyds Banking Group.

VEDANTA RESOURCES

A former Indian government minister, Gali Janardhan Reddy, is being held on corruption charges in a deepening scandal over illegal mining that threatens Vedanta, the Times reported.

ACM SHIPPING GROUP

The company holds its annual general meeting.

AFRICAN CONSOLIDATED RESOURCES

The company holds its annual general meeting.

ASHTEAD GROUP

The company reports first-quarter results.

ALLOCATE SOFTWARE

The company reports full-year results.

BETFAIR GROUP

The company issues a trading update.

CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP

The company reports full-year results.

DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS

The company reports full-year results.

EASYJET

The company issues traffic figures.

GENUS

The company reports full-year results.

GREENE KING

The company holds its annual general meeting.

HAVELOCK EUROPA

The company reports first-half results.

HYDRO INTERNATIONAL

The company reports first-half results.

INVISTA FOUNDATION PROPERTY TRUST

The company holds its annual general meeting.

INTERIOR SERVICES GROUP

The company reports full-year results.

JOHNSON SERVICE GROUP

The company reports first-half results.

LUPUS CAPITAL

The company reports first-half results.

MCBRIDE

The company reports full-year results.

ROCKHOPPER EXPLORATION

The company holds its annual general meeting.

DS SMITH

The company issues a trading update.

