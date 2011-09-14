UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Sept 14

LONDON, Sept 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 32-43 points lower on Wednesday, or down as much as 0.8 percent, according to financial bookmakers, reversing all of the previous session's rally in tandem with weakness in Asian stocks on increasing worries over euro zone debt situation.

China and the United States urged Europe's leaders to prevent the euro area debt mess from spreading, underlining the international alarm over a crisis now threatening Italy, the zone's third-biggest economy.

President Barack Obama urged "more effective coordinated fiscal policy" by the euro area states. Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said Beijing was willing to help its biggest trading partner, but added that Europe must stop the crisis from growing.

The UK blue chip index closed up 44.63 points, or 0.9 percent on Tuesday at 5,174.25 after a choppy session, led by banks which bounced back after recent weakness, although traders were dubious about the rally's solidity.

"Since the main trend is down and without the formation of a solid support base, all indications are this current rally is nothing more than short-covering at this point," said James A. Hyerczyk, Analyst at Autochartist.

"If 5,203.07 is the new short-term top, then based on the bottom at 5,059.20, traders should watch for a possible retracement back to 5,131.14 to 5,114.16," said Hyerczyk.

U.S. blue chips added 0.4 percent on Tuesday, also after a turbulent session, as investors bought industrial shares beaten down in recent weeks

But Asian stocks, and U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday, with investors remaining unconvinced that euro zone leaders have a coherent plan to tackle the bloc's sovereign debt problems, which many fear could trigger a new banking crisis.

The leaders of Germany, France and Greece will hold a conference call on Wednesday, two German government sources said on Tuesday, confirming an earlier report from a Greek official.

British jobs numbers will be released at 0830 GMT, with August claimant count seen up 30,000 after a 37,100 rise in July, and the ILO unemployment rate for July forecast to be steady at 7.9 percent.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. wholesale inflation figures will be released at 1230 GMT, with August PPI seen down 0.1 percent on the month, after a 0.2 percent rise in July, giving an annualised increase of 6.2 percent, down from 7.2 percent.

August U.S. retail sales are also due at 1230 GMT, with a 0.2 percent increase forecast, after rising 0.3 percent in July.

Ex-dividend factors will clip 0.99 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with miners Antofagasta and Xstrata plus real estate firm Land Securities trading without their dividend attractions.

UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:

BANKS

Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday downgraded credit ratings on Credit Agricole SA (CASA) and Societe Generale SA by one notch, citing their exposure to the Greek economy.

BARCLAYS

Barclays is on track to hit profitability targets and easily beat cost savings goals, its chief executive Bob Diamond said on Tuesday, distancing the British bank from the crisis gripping euro zone rivals.

Also, Standard Chartered and SBI Card are competing to buy Barclays' India credit cards business, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the British bank looks to reduce its exposure to unsecured lending in the country.

HSBC

The head of UK fund management group Schroders has stoked fears HSBC could shift its headquarters from London to Hong Kong to escape wide-ranging banking reforms proposed on Monday, the Guardian said.

ANGLO AMERICAN

Cynthia Carroll, chief executive of Anglo American, has downplayed speculation that the multinational miner is on the hunt for acquisitions, saying that bid prices in the mining sector have been "too high" for the company to enter the fray, The Financial Times said.

BP

The results of a pivotal federal U.S. probe of last year's massive BP oil spill could be released as early as Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

CHARTER INTERNATIONAL , MELROSE

Two of Charter International's largest shareholders have voiced their support for a proposed takeover by Melrose, despite the engineering group on Monday agreeing a higher 1.5 billion pound bid from U.S. manufacturer Colfax , the Daily Telegraph said.

NEXT

The clothing retailer posts first-half results.

BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS

The housebuilder reports full-year results.

BOND INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE

The software firm unveils first-half results.

BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP

The wealth management group delivers full-year results.

GALLIFORD TRY

The construction firm posts full-year results.

SURGICAL INNOVATIONS GROUP

The medical devices firm delivers first-half results.

RSM TENON GROUP

The business advisory group posts full-year results.

AVINGTRANS

The precision components manufacturer reports full-year results.

HARGREAVES SERVICES

The solid fuel and bulk materials logistics firm reports full-year results.

MP EVANS GROUP

The palm oil to beef cattle firm unveils first-half results.

ITM POWER

The energy storage and clean fuel group holds its annual general meeting.

MWANA AFRICA

The resources group holds its annual general meeting.

For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)