UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Sept 22

LONDON, Sept 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening sharply lower on Thursday, tracking hefty falls on Wall Street and in Asia after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave a downbeat assessment of the economy, saying it faced "significant downside risks", and as data offered more evidence of a slowdown in China.

The Fed's cautious comments came as it, as expected, unveiled fresh economic stimulus measures, dubbed "Operation Twist" by the financial markets, which will see it buy more long-term Treasury securities in an effort to lower borrowing rates.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 141 to 145 points, or as much as 2.7 percent on Thursday.

The UK blue chip index closed 75.30 points, or 1.4 percent lower on Wednesday at 5,288.41, erasing most of a 2.0 percent bounce made on Tuesday, led by weaker miners and energy stocks on worries that demand for commodities could be impacted by the faltering global economic recovery.

U.S. blue chips dropped 2.5 percent on Wednesday, suffering their worst fall in a month as investors worried that the Fed's latest plan will have little effect on lending in an economy that appears to be stagnating.

Insurers were one of the hardest-hit sectors in New York as traders said "Operation Twist" could threaten the earnings of some of the country's largest insurers for years to come.

Banks also suffered on Wall street after Moody's downgraded the credit ratings of Bank of America , Citigroup and Wells Fargo , driven by the conclusion that the government was less likely to provide support for a faltering bank.

The selling continued in Asia on Thursday, where Japan's Nikkei fell 2 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 4.5 percent to a 14-month low.

The falls by Asian stock markets accelerated after HSBC's China Flash PMI survey showed factory output fell for a third consecutive month in September, pointing to a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.

The data suggested that China, the engine room of global growth in recent years, may not be able to provide much of a counterweight to flagging U.S. and European growth.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, only September's CBI orders trends report will be released on Thursday, at 1000 GMT.

Across the Atlantic, the latest weekly U.S. jobless claims will be the main focus, due at 1230 GMT, with August lead indicators, and July's FHFA home price index both scheduled for 1400 GMT.

Investors will also watch a Group of 20 meeting starting Thursday and Friday in Washington where it was expected Europe will face pressure to be more decisive in tackling the sovereign debt crisis.

UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:

SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN

Scottish & Southern Energy is in talks to pull out of a consortium planning to build a nuclear power plant in the UK, as the company seeks to concentrate on renewable energy, the Financial Times reported.

COOKSON , MORGAN CRUCIBLE

The two British engineering groups saw their shares rise on Wednesday on vague talk of possible consolidation in the sector, The Daily Express' Market report said.

UNITED UTILITIES

The multi-utility issues a trading update.

TUI TRAVEL

The tour operator issues a trading update.

CSR

The chief executive of CSR, Joep van Beurden, said the Cambridge-based chipmaker was looking actively for acquisitions to diversify away from its dependence on the mobile phone industry, according to the Financial Times.

EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR

The media group issues a trading update.

BETFAIR

The online betting exchange holds its annual general meeting.

SUPERGROUP

The fashion group holds its annual general meeting.

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL

The IT firm holds its annual general meeting.

VITESSE MEDIA

The business media group reports first-half results.

ASSURA GROUP

The healthcare property group issues a trading update.

SINCLAIR IS PHARMA

The specialty pharma firm unveils full-year results.

ALTITUDE GROUP

The IT services provider posts first-half results.

ENERGETIX GROUP

The alternative energy firm delivers first-half results.

NWF GROUP

The agricultural and distribution firm holds its annual general meeting.

ADEPT TELECOM

The telecoms provider holds its annual general meeting.

ZOO DIGITAL

The media production software firm holds its annual general meeting.

CONEXION MEDIA

The entertainment and media group holds its annual general meeting.

