UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Sept 23

LONDON, Sept 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 34-41 points, or 0.8 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, steadying following sharp falls in the previous session after the Group of 20 major economies said they would take all steps needed to calm the global financial system.

The G20 statement, which gave no details of any possible action, came as finance ministers and central bankers met in Washington, under pressure from investors to show action in the face of rising stresses in the financial system.

The UK blue chip index closed down 246.80 points, or 4.7 percent on Thursday at 5,041.61, hitting a five-week closing low and registering its biggest one-day percentage fall since early March 2009.

Drops by commodity stocks led the rout in London on demand fears after a grim economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and downbeat data in China heightened fears that the global economy could be heading back into recession.

U.S. blue chips dropped 3.5 percent on Thursday, extending their sell-off in to a fourth day in heavy volume. Wall Street's "fear gauge," the CBOE Volatility Index , jumped 12 percent, notching up its biggest 2-day percentage spike in a month as investors protected against more losses to come.

And Asian stocks fell to a 16-month low on Friday amid fears of a global recession, although the pledge from the G20 to preserve financial stability helped stem the scale of losses.

"After the extent of yesterday's sell-off, expectations have to be for a degree of rebound going into the weekend break - certainly a sustained move below levels like 5,000 on the FTSE would do few favours for the majority of investors, but with rhetoric mounting ... over the sheer scale of the problems many of the developed economies are facing, there's scope for further pressure still to be seen on the downside," said Chris Weston, Institutional trader at IG Markets.

No important economic data will be released on Friday in the UK or the U.S.

* Asia stocks slide, euro gains after G20

* Nikkei drops 2 pct after Fed; Softbank plunges

* US STOCKS-Market's 3 percent fall suggests deepening worry

* Brent crude above $106 as investors buy on dips

* Gold heads for third weekly drop on firm dollar

* LME copper falls to 1-yr low as sell-off grows

* U.S. debt rallies as stock plunge spurs safety bid

UK stocks to watch on Friday are:

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSa.L)

Royal Dutch Shell aims to start production from North American "tight oil" reserves, the resources that are transforming the outlook for the U.S. oil industry, its chief executive has said, the Financial Times reported.

WPP

WPP, the world's largest advertising group, has opened negotiations with investors over a possible pay rise for the company's chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell, The Guardian said.

SHIRE

The drugmaker said, after the market close on Thursday, that it would take the unusual step of appealing to a public hearing to break an impasse with U.S. regulators in gaining final approval for Proamatine, a treatment for low blood pressure.

TAWA

The reinsurance firm reports second-quarter results.

FILTRONIC

The mobile phone network equipment firm holds its annual general meeting.

WGR

The environmental consultancy holds its annual general meeting.

