UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Sept 15

LONDON, Sept 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen rising on Thursday, tracking advances overnight on Wall Street and in Asia after words of support from European leaders for debt-laden Greece, although traders remained sceptical about the solidity of any rallies.

In a joint statement in Paris and Berlin, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Greek leaders to implement the terms of a bailout plan while saying they were determined to keep Greece in the euro zone.

The UK blue chip index looks set to gain 47 to 49 points, or 0.9 percent, according to financial bookmakers, having closed up 52.77 points, or 1 percent, at 5,227.02 on Wednesday after Europe's top bureaucrat said plans for a common euro bond would be presented shortly.

"At the moment the market is reacting savagely to the constant flow of news/rumour/speculation emanating out of the euro zone, making it extremely difficult for investors to transact with any sort of confidence or conviction," Cameron Peacock, analyst at IG Markets, said.

"Last night's positive close could best be described as a relief rally."

In terms of domestic economic data, UK August retail sales data is set for release at 0830 GMT.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. August consumer prices data, the September Empire State index and U.S. weekly jobless claims numbers are all due at 1230 GMT, with U.S. August industrial output figures out at 1315 GMT.

UK retailers will likely fall under the spotlight again on Thursday as home improvements retailer Kingfisher reports first-half results, with the sector having received a fillip on Wednesday when Next raised its profit guidance.

UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:

BARCLAYS

Barclays Capital is close to selling its majority stake in Britain's University Partnerships Programme, in a deal that could be worth close to 1 billion pounds, the Financial Times reported.

ANGLO AMERICAN

Anglo American, the world's fourth-largest diversified miner, will start construction on its $3-billion Quellaveco copper mine next year, the company's Peru chief said.

RIO TINTO

Rio Tinto is increasing spending on its iron ore expansion in Western Australia by $833 million, upgrading its power and gas network and fuel facilities, the global miner said.

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS

Piedmont, the investment vehicle of the Bahamas-based currency trader Joe Lewis, said the company could raise its approach for the British pubs and restaurant group.

KINGFISHER

The company reports first-half results.

INVESTEC

The company issues a trading update.

ANITE

The company holds its annual general meeting.

BEST OF THE BEST

The company holds its annual general meeting.

BOOKER GROUP

The company issues a trading update.

BRAVEHEART INVESTMENT GROUP

The company holds its annual general meeting.

BRIGHTSIDE GROUP

The company reports first-half results.

CENTAUR MEDIA

The company reports full-year results.

DUNELM GROUP

The company reports full-year results.

ELEKTRON TECHNOLOGY

The company reports first-half results.

KESA ELECTRICALS

The company issues a trading update.

KIER GROUP

The company reports full-year results.

RENEURON GROUP

The company holds its annual general meeting.

Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)