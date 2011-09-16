UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Sept 16

LONDON, Sept 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index was seen rising on Friday, following overnight strength on Wall Street and in Asia, and building on an advance from the previous session, after a coordinated push by global central banks to boost pressured European banks.

The UK benchmark looked set to gain 58 to 63 points, or as much as 1.2 percent, according to financial bookmakers, having extended its rally into a third day on Thursday, jumping 110.52 points, or 2.1 percent, at 5,337.54.

News of the surprise move by the central banks, to offer three-month dollar loans to commercial banks to prevent money markets freezing up, was met by investors whose confidence was already on the rise before the announcement on hopes for the avoidance of an imminent Greek default.

Technical analysts were bullish on the FTSE 100 index in the wake of Thursday's strong advance, which puts the index within striking distance of the Aug. 31 close of 5,394.53, a move through which will mean the market has erased the sharp sell-off from earlier in the month.

"Based on the longer-term range formed by the July top at 6,084.10 to the August bottom at 4,791.00, the retracement zone at 5,437.55 to 5,837.12 is a reasonable upside target," James Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist, said.

"The first time this area was tested was on September 1 when the market topped at 5,449.70. Regaining this retracement zone will put the market in a strong position to rally further," he said.

Investors will be closely watching a meeting of EU finance ministers in Poland on Friday which U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will also join. Discussions were expected to focus on leveraging the euro zone's bailout fund to make it more effective in fighting the crisis.

No important domestic economic data was due for release on Friday.

Across the Atlantic, the preliminary reading of the September Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey was scheduled for 1355 GMT.

Stocks to watch on Friday are:

BG GROUP

Chinese oil companies have been circling BG's fast-growing Brazilian business, the Financial Times said. The UK energy group BG had considered the sale of a minority stake in its oil and gas business to Chinese companies.

CARCLO

The company holds its annual general meeting.

DTZ HOLDINGS

The company issues a trading update.

PATHFINDER MINERALS

The company holds its annual general meeting.

REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS (RECIV_p.L)

The company holds its annual general meeting.

UNIQ

The company reports first-half results.

