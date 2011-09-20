UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Sept 20

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Sept 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen falling on Tuesday, following weakness in Asia, after ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut Italy's debt rating by one notch and kept its outlook on negative, fuelling fears of contagion in the euro zone.

"Whilst the downgrade and negative outlook for the Italian economy are no surprise, the fact that the crisis has moved from a peripheral country on to a core country is enough to spark some risk aversion today," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said.

As investors spooked by political setbacks in Europe dumped risky euro zone assets, international lenders told Greece on Monday it must shrink its public sector to avoid running out of money within weeks.

Greece is near a deal to continue receiving bailout funds, a Greek finance ministry official said after a conference call with lenders, though "some work still needs to be done."

Bank of China , a big market-maker in China's onshore foreign exchange market, has stopped foreign exchange forwards and swaps trading with several European banks due to the unfolding debt crisis in Europe, sources said.

The UK blue chip index looks set to shed 24 to 30 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, according to financial bookmakers, after it closed down 108.85 points, or 2.0 percent, at 5,259.56 on Monday as concerns of a Greek default shook investors.

The U.S. central bank will likely take some further easing steps at its two-day meeting beginning on Tuesday after a string of disappointing economic data.

No important domestic economic data is due on Tuesday.

U.S. August housing starts data is due at 1230 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

Lloyds has launched the sale of a portfolio of commercial property loans worth 1 billion pounds ($1.56 billion), attracting interest from pension funds, private equity and overseas investors, the Financial Times reported.

ENERGY STOCKS, MINERS

More than a third of the subsidiaries owned by major energy and mining companies including Shell ( RDSa.L ), BP and Glencore are based in "secrecy jurisdictions" where company accounts are not publicly available, according to a report, the Guardian said.

PEARSON

Pearson said it will relocate some of its U.S. operations to New York City, adding 600 jobs by the summer of 2014 as part of a deal that includes $13.5 million in tax breaks and other savings.

DEBENHAMS

The company issues a trading update.

DAEJAN HOLDINGS

The company holds its annual general meeting.

DOLPHIN CAPITAL INVESTORS

The company reports second-quarter results.

KBC ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES

The company reports first-half results.

PORVAIR

The company issues a trading update.

PARK GROUP

The company holds its annual general meeting.

REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS ( RECIV_p.L )

The company reports first-quarter results.

TEG GROUP

The company reports first-half results.

WILMINGTON GROUP

The company reports full-year results.

For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by David Cowell)