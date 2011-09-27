UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Sept 27

| LONDON, Sept 27
LONDON, Sept 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
sharply higher on Tuesday, tracking strong gains on Wall Street and in Asia, as
investors become increasingly hopeful that euro zone officials will find a way
to stem Greece's debt crisis and stop it wreaking havoc on the financial system.
The blue-chip index looked set to gain 94-110 points, or as much as 2.2
percent, having ended up 22.56 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,089.37 on Monday.
European Central Bank policymakers said on Monday officials were working to
boost the firepower of the region's rescue fund to try and alleviate a crisis
that U.S. President Barack Obama said "is scaring the world".
This had a positive knock-on effect on U.S. markets, with the Dow Jones
industrial average and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index ending more
than 2 percent higher on Monday.
The upbeat sentiment continued in Asia, where Tokyo's Nikkei
advanced 2.3 percent.
In terms of domestic economic data, the CBI's September Distributive Trades
survey is due at 1000 GMT.
Across the Atlantic, investors will look at a batch of data, including U.S.
September consumer confidence data, at 1400 GMT.
UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:
BP
BP is planning a pipeline stretching 1,300 km across three countries to
bring gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, the Financial Times reported.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The chief executive of a government-run scheme set up to insure 280 billion
pounds ($434 billion) of Royal Bank of Scotland's most risky loans resigned on
Monday, paving the way for the removal of a key backstop for the
part-nationalised bank, the Financial Times said.
BAE SYSTEMS
The British defence company said it would soon announce the results of a
staffing review, after media reports speculated that between 2,000 and 3,000
jobs will be cut due to slower sales of the Eurofighter jet.
ABSOLUTE RETURN TRUST
The company holds its annual general meeting.
AI CLAIMS SOLUTIONS
The company reports full-year results.
ALBEMARLE & BOND HOLDINGS
The company reports full-year results.
AUGEAN
The company reports first-half results.
AG BARR
The company reports first-half results.
BEACON HILL RESOURCES
The company reports first-half results.
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP
The company reports full-year results.
CVS GROUP
The company reports full-year results.
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST (DMGOa.L)
The company issues a trading update.
FUTURA MEDICAL
The company posts first-half results.
GAME GROUP
The company reports first-half results.
IMPACT HOLDINGS
The company holds its annual general meeting.
MOSS BROS GROUP
The company reports first-half results.
SCOTTY GROUP
The company holds an EGM.
STRAIGHT
The company reports first-half results.
TOPPS TILES
The company issues a trading update.
EUROPEAN GROWTH TRUST
The company reports full-year results.
TREVERIA
The company reports first-half results.
