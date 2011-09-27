UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Sept 27

LONDON, Sept 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening sharply higher on Tuesday, tracking strong gains on Wall Street and in Asia, as investors become increasingly hopeful that euro zone officials will find a way to stem Greece's debt crisis and stop it wreaking havoc on the financial system.

The blue-chip index looked set to gain 94-110 points, or as much as 2.2 percent, having ended up 22.56 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,089.37 on Monday.

European Central Bank policymakers said on Monday officials were working to boost the firepower of the region's rescue fund to try and alleviate a crisis that U.S. President Barack Obama said "is scaring the world".

This had a positive knock-on effect on U.S. markets, with the Dow Jones industrial average and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index ending more than 2 percent higher on Monday.

The upbeat sentiment continued in Asia, where Tokyo's Nikkei advanced 2.3 percent.

In terms of domestic economic data, the CBI's September Distributive Trades survey is due at 1000 GMT.

Across the Atlantic, investors will look at a batch of data, including U.S. September consumer confidence data, at 1400 GMT.

* US STOCKS-Euro zone hope revives optimism on Wall Street

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up on hopes for euro zone plan

* Nikkei rises nearly 2 pct on hopes for euro-zone plan

* Euro wins reprieve on hopes for enhanced bailout fund

* Brent crude rises above $105 on euro debt action, dollar

* Gold stages comeback with aid of weak dollar

* Base metals rebound after three sessions of rout

UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:

BP

BP is planning a pipeline stretching 1,300 km across three countries to bring gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, the Financial Times reported.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The chief executive of a government-run scheme set up to insure 280 billion pounds ($434 billion) of Royal Bank of Scotland's most risky loans resigned on Monday, paving the way for the removal of a key backstop for the part-nationalised bank, the Financial Times said.

BAE SYSTEMS

The British defence company said it would soon announce the results of a staffing review, after media reports speculated that between 2,000 and 3,000 jobs will be cut due to slower sales of the Eurofighter jet.

ABSOLUTE RETURN TRUST

The company holds its annual general meeting.

AI CLAIMS SOLUTIONS

The company reports full-year results.

ALBEMARLE & BOND HOLDINGS

The company reports full-year results.

AUGEAN

The company reports first-half results.

AG BARR

The company reports first-half results.

BEACON HILL RESOURCES

The company reports first-half results.

CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP

The company reports full-year results.

CVS GROUP

The company reports full-year results.

DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST (DMGOa.L)

The company issues a trading update.

FUTURA MEDICAL

The company posts first-half results.

GAME GROUP

The company reports first-half results.

IMPACT HOLDINGS

The company holds its annual general meeting.

MOSS BROS GROUP

The company reports first-half results.

SCOTTY GROUP

The company holds an EGM.

STRAIGHT

The company reports first-half results.

TOPPS TILES

The company issues a trading update.

EUROPEAN GROWTH TRUST

The company reports full-year results.

TREVERIA

The company reports first-half results.

