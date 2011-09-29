UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Sept 29

| LONDON, Sept 29
LONDON, Sept 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen falling
on Thursday, tracking weakness overnight on Wall Street and in Asia, on anxiety
ahead of a German vote on boosting the euro zone's rescue fund, and an EU and
IMF audit of Greece's finances.
The UK blue chip index looks set to fall 54 to 56 points, or as much as 1.1
percent, according to financial bookmakers, after it closed down 76.42 points,
or 1.4 percent, at 5,217.63, on Wednesday, snapping a three-session rally.
Investors awaited a vote in Germany's parliament to approve new powers for
the euro zone's 440 billion euro ($598 billion) rescue fund, and talks in Athens
by EU and IMF inspectors on Greece's plan to deepen budget cuts and raise new
taxes.
In terms of domestic economic data, Bank of England August consumer credit
data is due at 0830 GMT.
Across the Atlantic, the U.S. second-quarter final GDP is due at 1230 GDP,
as is the latest U.S. weekly jobless claims data.
* Commodities, stocks fall on euro crisis fears
* Wall St drops, led by commodities on economic fear
* Nikkei falls as retailers, trading cos slip
* Bond prices fall but selling wanes
* Euro on track for worst quarter in more than a year
* Gold falls 1 pct on rising dollar, growth fears
* Shanghai base metals open lower; German vote eyed
* Brent crude falls on stockpile gain, euro crisis
UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The top U.S. securities regulator is probing Royal Bank of Scotland, Credit
Suisse and other financial institutions for their handling of problem
mortgage loans, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the
matter.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSa.L)
A fire at Shell's largest refinery, a half-a-million barrels-per-day plant
in Singapore, surged again on Thursday, defying efforts by firefighters who have
struggled to put out the blaze since Wednesday afternoon.
IMPERIAL TOBACCO
Talk of a bid for Imperial at 3,500 pence a share could see the business
carved up between American and Chinese predators, the Daily Express's market
report said.
COMPASS GROUP
The company issues a trading update.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP
The company issues a trading update.
THOMAS COOK GROUP
The company issues a trading update.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)