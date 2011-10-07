UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Oct 7

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Oct 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24-33 points, or 0.6 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, extending the week's rally into a third successive session in tandem after moves by central banks to provide support for ailing economies in Britain and Europe boosted sentiment.

The Bank of England's monetary policy committee voted on Thursday to undertake a second round of 'quantitative easing' by buying 75 billion pounds of assets to keep the UK's sluggish economic recovery going.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, meanwhile, said the EU's executive body proposed a coordinated recapitalisation of banks, in the clearest statement yet from a top EU official on joint action to help restore confidence in the sector.

The European Central Bank also launched fresh liquidity measures on Thursday to help banks weather the euro zone's worsening debt crisis.

Gains could be limited, however, by some nervousness ahead of the release of the latest U.S. jobs report, due at 1230 GMT.

U.S. non-farm payrolls are forecast to have risen by 60,000 in September, after being unchanged in the previous month, with the jobless rate seen steady at 9.1 percent.

"The focus should probably lie more with the improved economic data as opposed to the central bank interventions, so it's going to make the non-farm payrolls which are due for release later today even more critical and with markets sporting some healthy gains over recent days, any disappointment could easily have traders scrambling to book profits," said Cameron Peacock, Market Analyst at IG Markets.

The UK blue chip index closed 189.09 points, or 3.7 percent higher on Thursday at 5,291.26, eradicating losses sustained in the first two trading days this week, led by strength in miners.

That heavyweight sector is also expecetd to drive the gains in London as copper rose more than 1 percent on Friday and is on course for its best week since April as efforts in Europe to contain the sovereign debt crisis drew buyers back to one of the hardest hit commodities in the past quarter.

U.S. stocks ended higher for a third day in a row on Thursday, and Asian equities gained on Friday, as developing euro zone plans to backstop European banks provided investors with hope the threat of a financial crisis was waning.

Ahead of the U.S. jobs report, investors will have the latest British wholesale inflation numbers to assess, with PPI output numbers seen up 0.7 percent in September, after a 1.9 percent fall in the previous month, and PPI output numbers up 0.1 percent, unchanged from August's increase.

August U.S. consumer credit numbers will be released at 1500 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Friday are:

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

Nervousness is growing in Whitehall that the government might have to inject further capital into Royal Bank of Scotland as part of a European effort to recapitalise the continent's banking system, The Financial Times said.

BG GROUP

Andrew Gould, the well-respected former chief executive of oilfield services group Schlumberger , has emerged as the leading candidate to take over as the next chairman of BG Group, The Financial Times said,

ASTRAZENECA

AstraZeneca said on Thursday it will cut about 400 jobs from its U.S. commercial business as Britain's second-largest drugmaker seeks to reduce costs. The cuts will hit the company's U.S. headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, as well as some field-based, non-sales positions, AstraZeneca said. About 70 of the jobs facing elimination are currently vacant.

RIO TINTO

The Mongolian government, Ivanhoe Mines and partner Rio Tinto have agreed to back a 2009 investment agreement for the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold deposit, ending discussions over possible changes and sending shares of Ivanhoe up as much as 18 percent.

INVENSYS

Turnover in Invensys shares swelled to more than treble the recent daily average on Thursday as hot gossip circulated of a 3.2 billion pounds, or 400 pence per share cash offer for the British engineering group from an international player, the Daily's Market Report said.

VEDANTA RESOURCES

The India-focused miner reports second-quarter results.

BRITISH LAND

The real estate group holds an investors meeting.

1PM

The asset finance firm holds its annual general meeting.

