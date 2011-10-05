UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Oct 5

LONDON Oct 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen rising on Wednesday, tracking strength overnight on Wall Street and rebounding from a 15-month closing low, as investors take heart from an agreement by European finance ministers to safeguard their banks.

French-Belgian municipal lender Dexia on Tuesday became the first European bank to have to be bailed out due to the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

The UK benchmark looks set to add 67 to 68 points, or as much as 1.4 percent, according to financial bookmakers, having ended down 131.06 points, or 2.6 percent, at 4,944.44 on Tuesday, its lowest close since July 5 2010, and fifth straight day of declines.

Gains, however, are likely to be tempered by news that Moody's Investors Service cut Italy's bond ratings by three notches, saying it saw a "material increase" in funding risks for euro zone countries with high levels of debt.

UK retailers will fall under the spotlight on Wednesday, with Tesco set to report first-half results, and J Sainsbury due to issue a trading update.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, UK September Markit/CIPS services PMI data is due at 0828 GMT, and the final estimate of UK second-quarter GDP is scheduled for release at 0830 GMT.

With investors focused on Friday's U.S. September nonfarm payrolls report, the latest Challenger Layoffs and ADP National Employment survey, due at 1130 GMT and 1215 GMT respectively, will give clues as to the jobs picture across the Atlantic.

In addition, the September ISM non-manufacturing index is due at 1400 GMT.

Ex-dividend factors will take 0.68 point off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with British Land , Inmarsat , Kingfisher and Weir Group all trading without their dividend attractions.

UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:

ESSAR

Essar, one of India's largest conglomerates, is planning to raise about $750 million from an initial public offering of its infrastructure assets on the London Stock Exchange, as it seeks to attract foreign investors to power its expansion plans, the Financial Times said.

TESCO

The retailer reports first-half results.

J SAINSBURY

The retailer issues a trading update.

JOHN WOOD GROUP

The company issues a trading update.

SPORTINGBET

The online gaming firm reports full-year results.

MARSTON'S

The pubs group issues a trading update.

DUNELM GROUP

The homewares retailer issues a trading update.

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES

The company issues a trading update.

