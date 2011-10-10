UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Oct 10

LONDON Oct 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26-41 points, or as much as 0.8 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, after the leaders of France and Germany pledged to unveil a plan to solve the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis by the end of the month.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said after talks in Berlin on Sunday that their goal was to come up with a sustainable answer for Greece's woes, agree how to recapitalise European banks and present a plan for accelerating economic coordination in the euro zone by a G20 summit in Cannes on Nov. 3-4.

"The Europeans would now seem to be singing from the same hymn book and while some form of solution to the crisis is still a ways off, it now at least seems plausible," said Cameron Peacock, Market Analyst at IG Markets.

The UK blue chip index closed up 12.14 points, or 0.2 percent on Friday at 5,303.40 as better than expected U.S. jobs data helped investors shrug off concerns over the health of Europe's banking sector

Over the week, the FTSE 100 index added 3.6 percent having rebounded after heavy losses on Monday and Tuesday triggered by doubts over the stability of the banking sector and the health of the global economy.

Downgrades to both Spain's and Italy's credit ratings by Fitch on Friday brought in sellers in New York, causing U.S. stocks to close lower after a volatile session, although overall they finished the week higher. For details on the Fitch downgrades, see

Asian shares were mixed on Monday, weighed by weaker showings in Hong Kong and China on worries over a "hard landing" for its economy, but commodities were mostly stronger as the better-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday eased fears of renewed recession in the world's biggest economy, and helped by optimism on the fresh action in Europe.

Belgium said on Monday it would buy the Belgian banking business of stricken lender Dexia , the first victim of the two-year-old crisis, for 4 billion euros.

No British economic data is scheduled during the session on Monday, although September's RICS house prices and BRC retail sales reports will be released at 2301 GMT.

The main domestic macroeconomic focus this week will be on British unemployment numbers due on Wednesday, with a rise expected in August's ILO jobless rate to 8.0 percent, up from 7.9 percent in the previous month.

No U.S. data will be released on Monday either, with government offices and bond markets closed for the Columbus Day holiday, although U.S. stock markets will be open.

Investors, however, will look ahead to minutes from the September 20-21 FOMC meeting, due to be published on Wednesday.

UK stocks to watch on Monday are:

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

Hugh Osmond's Sun Capital Partners remains in talks over buying some 630 Lloyds retail bank branches, although Sun Capital has concerns over the costs of a bid, said a source with knowledge of the matter.

Also, Lloyds Banking Group seems poised to take a loss of about 35 percent on a 1 billion pound basket of commercial property debt as it enters second-round talks with four remaining bidders for the portfolio, according to people familiar with the process,The Financial Times said on Monday.

BANKS

Global banking regulators will press ahead with the first worldwide effort to force banks to hold more liquid assets and cut back the industry's reliance on short-term funding, despite complaints that the rule changes could damage the broader economy, the new chairman of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has warned., The Financial Times said on Monday.

RIO TINTO

Rio Tinto has told Zimbabwe's government it will give up a 51 percent stake in its local diamond unit Murowa, state media reported on Saturday, making it the first foreign-owned firm to voluntarily comply with the country's local ownership law.

BHP BILLITON

The global miner on Monday said the initial phase of an expansion of its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine was undergoing feasibility work ahead of a final investment decision next year.

GLENCORE

The commodities trading giant could come to the aid of Indonesia's Bakrie family over the financing of a loan backed by a stake in London-listed Bumi , the Sunday Telegraph reported.

VODAFONE

Vodafone on Sunday launched a broadside against 3, its smaller rival in the British mobile market, over the increasingly controversial auction of next-generation 4G mobile spectrum, after British regulator Ofcom on Friday delayed the launch of the auction by six months to the end of next year .

IMI

The UK engineering group, is investigating spending up to several hundred million pounds on acquisitions to bolster its position in niche fields, The Financial Times said on Monday.

SPORTINGBET , LADBROKES

Ladbrokes may pull the plug on its potential takeover of Sportingbet even if the online gambling suitor removes a perceived stumbling block to the deal by selling its Turkish business, according to people with knowledge of the situation, The Financial Times said on Monday.

FOOD RETAILERS

British grocer J Sainsbury said on Sunday it would match the prices of branded products with its larger rivals Tesco and Walmart-owned Asda as the battle for price-conscious customers escalates.

MICHAEL PAGE INTERNATIONAL

The staffing firm issues a third-quarter trading update.

