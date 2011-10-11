UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Oct 11

LONDON Oct 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 6-8 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, pausing just below key support levels after strong gains in the previous session.

Investors wait to see if Slovak lawmakers will approve the expansion of the euro zone rescue fund before making bolder bets on the recovery of risky assets.

Slovakia is the last of the 17-member bloc yet to vote on the deal agreed by the region's leaders in July to boost the size and powers of the European Financial Stability Facility.

Greece was also in the spotlight on Tuesday after the European Union postponed a summit by a week to allow time for a broader solution to the country's debt troubles, after Athens said it had concluded talks with international lenders on an aid payment needed to avert default.

The UK blue chip index closed up 95.60 points, or 1.8 percent on Monday at 5,399.00 led by banks and commodity stocks on mounting optimism over the prospects for a solution to Europe's debt crisis after a weekend meeting of French and German leaders pledged to unveil new measures to solve the crisis by the end of the month.

U.S. stocks leapt 3 percent on Monday, extending gains into a second week, with the S&P 500 index above its 50-day moving average for the first time since late July, a bullish technical signal.

And Asian shares jumped on Tuesday led by Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks after moves on Monday by China's sovereign wealth fund to buy up shares in China's big four banks to support the market.

"As always after such significant gains - and especially when there are so many question marks surrounding the economic outlook in general - it's difficult not to be thinking that again the scope will be for a degree of profit taking in the near term unless there's further inspiration in the fundamentals," Chris Weston, Institutional trader at IG Markets, said.

On the domestic data front, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said its seasonally adjusted house price balance held steady at -23 in September, slightly above analysts' expectations for a decline to -24.

Meanwhile, British retail sales rose unexpectedly last month, giving hard-pressed stores a rare glimmer of hope at a time of weak consumer confidence and tough trading conditions, the British Retail Consortium said.

However, Britain's economy barely grew in the third quarter and the risks facing its fragile recovery are growing due to worries about the euro zone debt crisis and global demand, a survey British Chambers of Commerce showed on Tuesday.

British industrial and manufacturing output numbers for August will be released at 0830 GMT, with a 0.2 percent decline seen on the month in industrial output, while manufacturing is seen up 0.1 percent.

Across the Atlantic, October's IBD consumer confidence report will be released at 1400 GMT, at the same time as the September employment index.

Attention will also be focused on the start of the U.S. third-quarter earnings season, with aluminium firm Alcoa set to kick things off after the London close on Tuesday, as is traditional.

UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:

GLENCORE

Glencore International's advanced talks to refinance the Bakrie group's debt involves gaining more rights to sell coal produced by the Indonesian conglomerate and an option to buy shares in London-listed Bumi , sources said on Tuesday.

STANDARD CHARTERED

A Standard Chartered senior executive, Steve Bertamini, head of retail and SME banking has criticised Western regulators for using the wrong mechanisms to deal with the financial crisis, in an interview with the Financial Times on Tuesday.

PETROFAC

The oil services group rose on Monday on market speculation that Schlumberger, the world's leading oilfield services provider, could be on the verge of launching a hostile 6.6 billion pound or 1,900 pence a share cash offer, according to the Daily Mail's market report.

RENTOKIL INITIAL

Renewed rumours of a bid for Rentokil, with the potential buyer Danish facility services group ISS, owned since 2005 by Goldman Sachs Capital Partners and another private equity company EQT Partners, the Times's market report said.

LADBROKES

The chief executive of Ladbrokes dismissed as "absolute nonsense" on Monday suggestions that he should resign after the collapse of a 550 million pound takeover of Sportingbet , The Times said.

SABMILLER

The brewer holds an investors meeting.

N BROWN GROUP

The mail order retailer posts first-half results.

ROBERT WALTERS

The staffing group issues a trading update.

FUSION IP

The university IP commercialisation firm reports full-year results.

EPISTEM HOLDINGS

The biotech and personalised medicines group unveils full-year results.

