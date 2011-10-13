UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday October 13

LONDON Oct 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 29 to 33 points, or as much as 0.6 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, falling back after strong gains in the previous session which took it briefly above the top of a near three-month trading range at 5,450 before closing below that level.

Miners, big gainers on Wednesday, are likely to lead the retreat on Thursday in tandem with lower copper prices as global growth worries resurfaced following weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data.

China's trade surplus narrowed in September for a second month in a row as growth of exports and imports both fell below forecasts, reflecting global economic weakness.

Exports rose 17.1 percent last month from a year ago, slowing from a 24.5 percent gain in August, and imports increased 20.9 percent, compared with August's 30.2 percent rise.

The UK blue chip index closed up 46.10 points, or 0.9 percent on Wednesday at 5,441.80 led by strong miners and banks on signs of progress in tackling the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and after recent upbeat U.S. data. The FTSE 100 index has posted gains of about 10 percent since it struck lows a week ago

U.S. blue chips posted triple-digit gains on Wednesday, although trading was volatile with the index ending well off session highs.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials discussed the possibility of launching a fresh round of bond purchases before deciding last month on a more limited step to aid the economy, FOMC minutes released on Wednesday showed.

Asian shares rose on Thursday lifted by growing hopes Europe is taking concrete steps to contain the region's debt woes and head off a systemic banking crisis.

Lawmakers in Slovakia struck a deal on Wednesday to ratify a plan to bolster the euro zone's rescue fund by Friday, effectively ending a crisis that had threatened the currency's main safety net. Slovakia is the only country in the 17-nation bloc left to approve the revamp of the fund.

Meanwhile, losses from a private sector rescue plan for Greece agreed in July would be 39 percent if current market prices for the country's risk profile were used, bigger than the 21 percent loss estimated at the time, Hung Tran, deputy managing director of the Institute of International Finance said on Wednesday.

"Overall it's likely to be a session much the same as the others this week, and it seems the waiting game over Europe is likely to continue for a little longer yet," said James Hughes, Senior Market Analyst at Alpari UK.

On the macroeconomic front, British trade figures for August will be a focus at 0830 GMT, with a global trade gap of 8.80 billion pounds expected, down slightly from July's 8.922 billion pounds deficit.

U.S. international trade numbers will also be released on Thursday, at 1230 GMT, with a $46 billion deficit expected in August, an increase on July's $44.81 billion gap.

The latest weekly U.S. jobless claims will be released at the same time.

UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:

RIO TINTO

The global miner brushed off fears of a global economic crisis on Thursday, reporting record iron ore sales and a 5 percent jump in output for the third quarter, and forecasting continued strong commodities demand.

BP

The U.S. offshore drilling regulator on Wednesday formally issued sanctions against BP and the major contractors involved in the 2010 explosion on the Deepwater Horizon rig that killed 11 workers and spewed more than 4 million barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. [ID: nN1E79B1ZC]

GLENCORE

The world's biggest commodities trader, is expected to sign a deal within days to give an $800-$900 million loan to Indonesia's Bakrie Group to help it refinance its debt, sources with knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

ROLLS-ROYCE

Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp , said on Wednesday that it will spend $1.5 billion to buy Rolls-Royce Holding Plc's share of the International Aero Engines consortium that produces the engine that powers the Airbus A320 plane family.

ASHMORE GROUP

The fund manager issues a first-quarter trading update.

LADBROKES

The bookmaker issues a trading update.

WH SMITH

The books and magazines retailer posts full-year results.

RENISHAW

The engineer issues an AGM trading update.

BOOKER GROUP

The wholsaler reports first-half results.

GRAINGER

The property group issues a trading update.

HAMWORTHY

The marine engineering firm issues a trading update.

AIR PARTNER

The aviation services firm unveils full-year results.

E2V TECHNOLOGIES

The high performance technology group issues a trading update.

MATTIOLI WOODS

The specialist pensions consultancy holds its annual general meeting.

