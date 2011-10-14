UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 14

LONDON Oct 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index was seen opening slightly higher on Friday, attempting to push through a key technical level, as investors draw comfort from upbeat earnings from Google and China's latest inflation data.

The blue-chip index looked set to gain 15-18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, according to financial bookmakers, after it closed 38.42 points, or 0.7 percent, lower at 5,403.38 on Thursday, having struggled of late to break above technical resistance at the 5,450 level.

Stock gains over the previous week have, in the main, been attributed to euro zone politicians making more positive comments about shoring up the region's battered banking sector and finding a solution to the debt crisis.

Commentators remain to be convinced, saying firmer actions, not just words, were needed to sustain the recent advance.

"The real decision that investors have to make at this time is whether the current rally is being driven by short-covering or new buying. Since volume was thin on the rally then odds are it wasn't buying," said James Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist.

G20 finance chiefs and central bank heads from the world's biggest economies meet in Paris on Friday needing to find a solution to the deepening crisis.

Underlining the challenge for European policymakers, Standard and Poor's cut Spain's long-term credit rating, citing the country's high unemployment, tightening credit and high private sector debt.

China's latest inflation data, coupled with soft trade figures released on Thursday and recent concerns over China's cash-strapped small and medium enterprises, seem to support the belief that Beijing will put its tightening policy on hold for the moment.

China's annual consumer inflation dipped to 6.1 percent in September, sparing policymakers a jump in price pressures while they fret about slower growth, although stubborn food price rises showed Beijing's fight against inflation is not over.

No British data will be released on Friday, so investors' economic focus will be across the Atlantic.

September U.S. retail sales will be released at 1230 GMT, with a 0.7 percent monthly rise forecast after being flat in August. U.S. September import and export prices were due at the same time.

The first reading of October's Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index is due at 1355 GMT, with a reading of 60.2 forecast, up from 59.4 in September.

Stocks to watch on Friday are:

COMPUTACENTER

The IT services group issues a trading update.

ASOS

The online fashion retailer issues a trading update.

FILTRONA

The fibre products group issues a trading update.

RECORD

The specialist currency manager issues a trading update.

(Editing by Dan Lalor)

