UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Oct 18

LONDON Oct 18 Britain's leading shares are seen opening lower on Tuesday, extending the previous session's declines in tandem with sharp falls on Wall Street and in Asia, pressured by easing Chinese growth, disappointing U.S. earnings, and Moody's warning on France's triple-A credit rating.

Financial bookmakers expect the FTSE 100 index to open down as much as 47 points, or 0.9 percent, having closed 0.5 percent lower on Monday at 5,436.70, back below the technically important levels around 5,450 which it breached for the first time in 10 weeks on Friday.

The UK blue-chip index reversed sharply from an early rally to an intraday peak of 5,543.72 on Monday, with miners and banks falling back as sentiment over imminent action to alleviate the euro zone debt crisis waxed and then waned.

Germany's finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, said on Monday that even though European governments would adopt a five-point platform to address the crisis, a definitive solution would not be reached at the Oct. 23 European Union summit.

Late on Monday, Moody's warned it may slap a negative outlook on France's AAA credit rating in the next three months if the costs for helping to bail out banks and other euro zone members stretch its budget too much.

"The recent rally in equities was based on the assumption that European policy makers had finally gotten into gear over solving the crisis but now it appears that assumption was far too optimistic. As markets hover at the top of their well defined ranges, it appears that bears are emerging for another assault on the downside," Jonathan Sudaria, Night Dealer at Capital Spreads, said.

Miners are likely to lead the falls again in London as metal prices lost ground on demand concerns after China's economic growth slowed in the third quarter to its weakest pace since early 2009.

GDP for the world's top metals consumer rose 9.1 percent in the quarter from a year earlier, down from 9.5 percent in the previous quarter, although the data showed core domestic drivers of growth remained solid.

U.S. blue chips dropped 2.1 percent on Monday, and Asian shares fell back on Tuesday, with technology issues under pressure after disappointing results after hours from U.S. PC maker IBM .

British consumer price inflation numbers will be the main macroeconomic focus on Tuesday, due at 0830 GMT, with September CPI seen up 0.4 percent on the month, after a 0.6 percent rise in August, giving a year-on-year increase of 4.9 percent, up from 4.5 percent in the previous month.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. wholesale inflation figures will be released at 1230 GMT, with September PPI expected to have increased by 0.2 percent on the month, after being flat in August, giving a year-on-year rise of 6.4 percent, down from 6.5 percent in the prior month.

October's NAHB homebuyers index will be released at 1400 GMT.

Another big batch of U.S. third-quarter corporate results will also be a focus on Tuesday, with Bank of America and Goldman Sachs continuing the U.S. banks earnings season, and technology giants Apple and Intel both reporting after the Wall Street close.

UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:

XSTRATA

The miner issues a third-quarter production report.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

Shares in the drugmaker eased on Monday amid revived speculation it could be about to launch a $25 a share cash offer for Maryland-based Human Genome Sciences , according to the Daily Mail's market report.

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS

InterContinental Hotels has signed 12 contracts for its new China hotel brand with the first opening of the new brand expected in late 2012 or early 2013, its China head said on Tuesday.

WHITBREAD

The hotels and coffee shops operator reports first-half results.

WPP

The advertising firm holds an investors meeting.

UNITED BUSINESS MEDIA

The media group issues a trading update.

BELLWAY

The housebuilder reports full-year results.

NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS

The digital communications firm posts full-year results.

FIRST DERIVATIVES

The financial services software provider unveils first-half results.

BP MARSH & PARTNERS

The niche venture capital provider delivers first-half results.

ARCONTECH GROUP

The financial market data processor holds its annual general meeting.

