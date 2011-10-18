UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Oct 18

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 18 Britain's leading shares are seen opening lower
on Tuesday, extending the previous session's declines in tandem with sharp falls
on Wall Street and in Asia, pressured by easing Chinese growth, disappointing
U.S. earnings, and Moody's warning on France's triple-A credit rating.
Financial bookmakers expect the FTSE 100 index to open down as much
as 47 points, or 0.9 percent, having closed 0.5 percent lower on Monday at
5,436.70, back below the technically important levels around 5,450 which it
breached for the first time in 10 weeks on Friday.
The UK blue-chip index reversed sharply from an early rally to an intraday
peak of 5,543.72 on Monday, with miners and banks falling back as sentiment over
imminent action to alleviate the euro zone debt crisis waxed and then waned.
Germany's finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, said on Monday that even
though European governments would adopt a five-point platform to address the
crisis, a definitive solution would not be reached at the Oct. 23 European Union
summit.
Late on Monday, Moody's warned it may slap a negative outlook on France's
AAA credit rating in the next three months if the costs for helping to bail out
banks and other euro zone members stretch its budget too much.
"The recent rally in equities was based on the assumption that European
policy makers had finally gotten into gear over solving the crisis but now it
appears that assumption was far too optimistic. As markets hover at the top of
their well defined ranges, it appears that bears are emerging for another
assault on the downside," Jonathan Sudaria, Night Dealer at Capital Spreads,
said.
Miners are likely to lead the falls again in London as metal prices lost
ground on demand concerns after China's economic growth slowed in the third
quarter to its weakest pace since early 2009.
GDP for the world's top metals consumer rose 9.1 percent in the quarter from
a year earlier, down from 9.5 percent in the previous quarter, although the data
showed core domestic drivers of growth remained solid.
U.S. blue chips dropped 2.1 percent on Monday, and Asian shares fell
back on Tuesday, with technology issues under pressure after disappointing
results after hours from U.S. PC maker IBM .
British consumer price inflation numbers will be the main macroeconomic
focus on Tuesday, due at 0830 GMT, with September CPI seen up 0.4 percent on the
month, after a 0.6 percent rise in August, giving a year-on-year increase of 4.9
percent, up from 4.5 percent in the previous month.
Across the Atlantic, U.S. wholesale inflation figures will be released at
1230 GMT, with September PPI expected to have increased by 0.2 percent on the
month, after being flat in August, giving a year-on-year rise of 6.4 percent,
down from 6.5 percent in the prior month.
October's NAHB homebuyers index will be released at 1400 GMT.
Another big batch of U.S. third-quarter corporate results will also be a
focus on Tuesday, with Bank of America and Goldman Sachs
continuing the U.S. banks earnings season, and technology giants Apple
and Intel both reporting after the Wall Street close.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-German comments, China slowdown hit stocks
* Germany's caution on debt plan sinks Wall St
* Nikkei slips from 6-wk high, hurt by euro zone doubts
* Euro off 1-mth high as crisis plan optimism ebbs
* Gold steady after Germany warns about debt plan
* Copper falls as German comments, China GDP weigh
* Brent slips below $110 as China growth slows
UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:
XSTRATA
The miner issues a third-quarter production report.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
Shares in the drugmaker eased on Monday amid revived speculation it could be
about to launch a $25 a share cash offer for Maryland-based Human Genome
Sciences , according to the Daily Mail's market report.
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS
InterContinental Hotels has signed 12 contracts for its new China hotel
brand with the first opening of the new brand expected in late 2012 or early
2013, its China head said on Tuesday.
WHITBREAD
The hotels and coffee shops operator reports first-half results.
WPP
The advertising firm holds an investors meeting.
UNITED BUSINESS MEDIA
The media group issues a trading update.
BELLWAY
The housebuilder reports full-year results.
NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS
The digital communications firm posts full-year results.
FIRST DERIVATIVES
The financial services software provider unveils first-half results.
BP MARSH & PARTNERS
The niche venture capital provider delivers first-half results.
ARCONTECH GROUP
The financial market data processor holds its annual general meeting.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Editing by Erica Billingham)