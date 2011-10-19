UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Weds Oct 19

LONDON Oct 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 55-57 points, or 1.1 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking strong overnight gains on Wall Street and in Asia, with a media report saying France and Germany had agreed to boost the euro zone's financial rescue fund helping sentiment.

The report in Britain's Guardian newspaper that France and Germany had agreed to boost the firepower of a euro zone financial rescue fund to 2 trillion euros was, however, later denied by a senior euro zone source, who told Reuters there had been no mention of such a deal.

And enthusiasm is also likely to remain fragile after Moody's, one of the big three ratings agencies, on Tuesday cut Spain's sovereign ratings by two notches, saying high levels of debt in the banking and corporate sectors leave the country vulnerable to funding stresses.

The latest step followed Moody's warning on Monday over risks for France to maintaining its top credit rating.

"Markets remain cautious given how quickly sentiment can do an about-face ... With markets jumping from headline to headline traders are finding it increasingly difficult to stay with positions, reducing their investment horizon to the next major rumour," Jonathan Sudaria, Night Dealer at Capital Spreads, said.

The UK blue chip index closed down 26.35 points, or 0.5 percent on Tuesday to 5,410.35 -- back below the 5,450 level it has managed to close above just once since early August -- as investors pulled out of the mining and banking sectors.

U.S. stocks surged late in trading on Tuesday as buyers latched onto another report of agreements to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund, and Asian stocks followed suit on Wednesday.

The technology sector was the exception, however, bucking the trend due to disappointing earnings results from the world's largest technology company, Apple Inc .

Apple shares lost more than 5 percent in after-hours trade after the company reported a rare miss in quarterly results after sales of its flagship iPhone fell short of Wall Street expectations.

And shares of Yahoo Inc dropped more than 3 percent after the internet search company reported its net revenue and profit slipped in the third quarter.

But Intel Corp rose nearly 5 percent after the chipmaker forecast quarterly revenue above Wall Street's expectations.

Another big batch of U.S. corporate earnings on Wednesday will include third-quarter numbers from Morgan Stanley , American Express , and eBay .

Investors will keep an eye out for minutes from the October Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting, due at 0830 GMT, to find out more about the central bank's decision to increase its quantitative easing policy by 75 billion pounds.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. inflation numbers will be released at 1230 GMT, with September CPI seen up 0.3 percent on the month, after a 0.4 percent rise in August.

September U.S. housing starts will also be released at 1230 GMT, with the latest Federal Reserve Beige Book due for publication after the London close at 1800 GMT.

Ex-dividend factors will trim 0.98 point off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with BAE Systems losing its payout attractions.

UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:

BHP BILLITON

The global miner reported a 24 percent jump in quarterly iron ore production on Wednesday, its foot stuck firmly to the accelerator even as prices for the steel-making commodity slide and Chinese steel mills wind back output.

BP

The oil company's 50 percent-owned Russian affiliate TNK-BP is being asked to join one of its shareholders in a court battle seeking billions of dollars in compensation from its British parent.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND , LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

Companies are cutting their business with the taxpayer-owned lenders Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds amid fears the cost of borrowing will rise after the recent ratings downgrade by Moody's, The Times said.

AVIVA AV.l

Insurer Aviva is expected to announce it is cutting 850 out of 2,000 jobs at its Irish operations on Wednesday and outsourcing a further 300 roles, Ireland's state broadcaster RTE reported on Tuesday without citing any sources.

BSKYB

The satellite broadcaster posts first-quarter results.

For a preview of BSkyB's results, click on [ID: nL5E7LI4K5]

DIAGEO

The drinks group issues a trading update.

GKN

The auto and aerospace parts firm issues a third-quarter trading update.

HOME RETAIL GROUP

The Argos and Homebase stores owner reports first-half results.

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL

The sporting goods retailer issues a trading update.

E-THERAPEUTICS

The drug discovery and development group unveils first-half results.

HAYNES PUBLISHING

The car manuals publisher holds its annual general meeting.

BROOKS MACDONALD

The integrated wealth manager holds its annual general meeting.

Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)