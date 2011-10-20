UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thurs Oct 20

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
lower on Thursday, giving back all of the gains made in the previous session
after a late sell-off on Wall Street and weakness in Asia, as signs of discord
between Paris and Berlin took their toll on sentiment ahead of a key European
leaders' summit on Sunday.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday that plans to tackle the
euro zone debt crisis have stalled, with France and Germany at odds over how to
increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund.
Sarkozy told French lawmakers the dispute was holding up negotiations and
flew to Frankfurt to talk with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in an attempt to
break the deadlock.
Adding to uncertainty, the Financial Times reported that plans to strengthen
the banking system, another key plank of the discussions, would fall short of
market expectations.
The UK benchmark looks set to shed 54 to 60 points, or as much as 1.1
percent, according to financial bookmakers, having closed up 0.7 percent, or
40.14 points, at 5,450.49 on Wednesday, just back above technically important
levels around 5,450.
Investors will look at UK September retail sales, scheduled for release at
0830 GMT, as Britain's No. 2 department store group Debenhams unveils
its full-year results, with sentiment surrounding the sector having been hit on
Wednesday when Home Retail reported a slump in first-half profits.
Across the Atlantic, the latest U.S. weekly jobless claims are due at 1230
GMT, and U.S. September existing home sales data and the October Philly Fed
index are both out at 1400 GMT.
UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:
ARM HOLDINGS
Britain's ARM has unveiled a chip design that offers the same computing
power as the silicon in today's high-end smartphones, but uses five times less
energy, and which it says will enable sub-$100 devices to be on the market by
2013.
ANGLO AMERICAN
The company issues a trading update.
CAIRN ENERGY
The company issues a trading update.
AFRICAN BARRICK GOLD
The company issues third-quarter results.
SABMILLER
The company issues a trading update.
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES
The company reports first-half results.
BRITVIC
The company issues a trading update.
COLT GROUP
The company issues a trading update.
DEBENHAMS
The company reports full-year results.
HOCHSCHILD MINING
The company issues third-quarter output figures.
MECOM GROUP
The company issues a trading update.
PETROFAC
The company issues a trading update.
PETROPAVLOVSK
The company issues a trading update.
SMITHS NEWS
The company reports full-year results.
