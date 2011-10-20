UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thurs Oct 20

LONDON Oct 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Thursday, giving back all of the gains made in the previous session after a late sell-off on Wall Street and weakness in Asia, as signs of discord between Paris and Berlin took their toll on sentiment ahead of a key European leaders' summit on Sunday.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday that plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled, with France and Germany at odds over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund.

Sarkozy told French lawmakers the dispute was holding up negotiations and flew to Frankfurt to talk with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in an attempt to break the deadlock.

Adding to uncertainty, the Financial Times reported that plans to strengthen the banking system, another key plank of the discussions, would fall short of market expectations.

The UK benchmark looks set to shed 54 to 60 points, or as much as 1.1 percent, according to financial bookmakers, having closed up 0.7 percent, or 40.14 points, at 5,450.49 on Wednesday, just back above technically important levels around 5,450.

Investors will look at UK September retail sales, scheduled for release at 0830 GMT, as Britain's No. 2 department store group Debenhams unveils its full-year results, with sentiment surrounding the sector having been hit on Wednesday when Home Retail reported a slump in first-half profits.

Across the Atlantic, the latest U.S. weekly jobless claims are due at 1230 GMT, and U.S. September existing home sales data and the October Philly Fed index are both out at 1400 GMT.

* US STOCKS-Euro zone chatter triggers late selloff

* Asian shares lower, euro capped ahead of Europe summit

* Brent crude steady at $108

* Gold drops 1 pct as euro zone debt worries mount

* Copper extends losses late after Fed comments

* FOREX-Euro slips, dragged by doubts over EU crisis plan

UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:

ARM HOLDINGS

Britain's ARM has unveiled a chip design that offers the same computing power as the silicon in today's high-end smartphones, but uses five times less energy, and which it says will enable sub-$100 devices to be on the market by 2013.

ANGLO AMERICAN

The company issues a trading update.

CAIRN ENERGY

The company issues a trading update.

AFRICAN BARRICK GOLD

The company issues third-quarter results.

SABMILLER

The company issues a trading update.

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES

The company reports first-half results.

BRITVIC

The company issues a trading update.

COLT GROUP

The company issues a trading update.

DEBENHAMS

The company reports full-year results.

HOCHSCHILD MINING

The company issues third-quarter output figures.

MECOM GROUP

The company issues a trading update.

PETROFAC

The company issues a trading update.

PETROPAVLOVSK

The company issues a trading update.

SMITHS NEWS

The company reports full-year results.

