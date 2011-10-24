UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Oct 24

LONDON Oct 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Monday, following gains on Wall Street and in Asia, on hopes Europe's leaders were making some headway on a plan to deal with the region's debt crisis, and as data from China helped soothe fears of a hard-landing in the world's second-largest economy.

At a summit on Sunday, European Union leaders neared agreement on bank recapitalisation and on how to leverage their rescue fund to try to stop bond market contagion. But sharp differences remained over the size of losses private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept. Final decisions were deferred until a second summit on Wednesday.

Investors will also weigh in news of a modest pick-up in China's manufacturing sector, which snapped a three-month contraction.

The UK benchmark looks set to gain 41 to 62 points, or as much as 1.1 percent, after it closed 103.97 points, or 1.9 percent, higher at 5,488.65 on Friday, leaving it up 0.4 percent over the course of the week, its fourth successive week of gains.

The FTSE 100 has been rangebound since early August as investors wait for the catalyst -- cohesive agreement among EU members to deal with the debt -- to keep it above the 5,450 level.

Technical analysis is bullish in the near term, with James Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist, seeing the index as being in a good position to rally this week after Friday's strong showing.

"The first level to overcome is the current high for the month (at 5,543.72). Since the market has been trading in a defensive mode since reaching this top, expectations are for an acceleration to the upside once this price is exceeded," he said.

On the UK corporate results front, no major companies are set to report on Monday, but highlights during the week include numbers from oil majors BP and BG Group , and drug firms GlaxoSmithKline , AstraZeneca and Shire .

In terms of domestic economic data, a survey showed that British families' household finances were marginally worse in October than in the previous month and their expectations for the year ahead slumped to a six-month low, with public sector workers among the most downbeat.

The monthly Markit Household Finance Index crept down to 35.0 in October from 35.1 in September, still well below the 50 level that separates improvement from a deterioration in household finances.

Over the week, investors will look at UK data including current account figures, CBI trends-orders, CBI distributive trades, and GfK consumer confidence.

Across the Atlantic, Monday sees the release of the September Chicago Fed index, at 1230 GMT, with U.S. data later in the week including GDP, consumer confidence, new home sales, and durable goods.

UK stocks to watch on Monday are:

G4S

G4S said it had received positive feedback from shareholders over its proposed 5.2 billion pounds ($8.3 billion) bid for ISS and Chief Executive Nick Buckles expressed surprise over the fall in the company's share price.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

Part-nationalised British bank Lloyds said on Sunday that a flotation of some 630 bank branches which it has been ordered to dispose of by regulators remained an option, along with a sale of the branches.

WILLIAM HILL

Britain's most profitable online gaming and betting company is facing a deepening crisis after staff alleged that rebel managers offered them incentives to stage a walkout last week, the Times said.

MOUCHEL

Crisis-hit British infrastructure and maintenance group Mouchel said on Friday it had sold its pipeline design business for an initial cash payment of 2.55 million pounds ($4 million) to help repay its debts.

CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST

The company holds its annual general meeting.

MCBRIDE

The maker of retailer own-brand cleaning products issues a trading update.

MINCO

The exploration and development firm holds its annual general meeting.

TRISTEL

The infection and contamination control company reports full-year results.

