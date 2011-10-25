UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Oct 25

LONDON Oct 25 Britain's top share index is seen retreating on Tuesday from the 2-1/2-month closing high hit in the previous session, according to financial bookmakers, with investors pocketing gains ahead of Wednesday's summit aiming at resolving the euro zone debt crisis.

Financial spreadbetters expected the FTSE 100 to open down 19 to 23 points, or as much as 0.4 percent.

The financial markets have been buoyant lately, recovering from a sharp sell-off in August and September after a pledge by French and German leaders to announce a comprehensive plan to tackle the two-year-old crisis this week.

However, signs have emerged of division among politicians over how much losses financial institutions need to take on their Greek debt, raising concerns about whether the summit will produce a response that the markets have been seeking.

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi hit back on Monday at European Union partners who have been pressing Italy for swift economic reforms, for fears that the country could be dragged further into the debt crisis, saying no country in the bloc was in a position to give lessons to others.

Adding to the tension, Italian government sources said an extraordinary cabinet meeting to discuss fresh pension reforms on Monday ended with no decision.

As for politicians' demand for financial institutions to take bigger losses on Greek debt holdings, the lead negotiator for the banks warned that any deal forcing banks to take more losses "would be tantamount to default".

Banks have offered to stretch the voluntary loss to 40 percent, up from 21 percent in July's agreement, but politicians are demanding banks writedown 50 to 60 percent. Banks are concerned that too big a "haircut" will set a dangerous precedent, particularly for Italian bonds.

Back in the UK, investors are likely to keep an eye on Bank of England Governor Mervyn King's testimony to parliament's Treasury Select Committee about the central bank's decision to embark on a second round of quantitative easing.

The UK benchmark closed up 59.41 points, or 1.1 percent, at 5,548.06 on Monday, boosted by mining shares after stronger manufacturing activity in top metal consumer China eased worries of an abrupt slowdown in what is the world's second largest economy. The market was also aided by hopes that euro zone leaders would announce detailed plans on Wednesday.

Highlighting the firmer tone of the market, the ratio of put/call open interest on the FTSE 100 has risen to 1.1793 to a two-week high, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.

UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:

XSTRATA

New Hope Corp , the $5 billion Australian coal miner which put itself up for auction earlier this month, is mulling options including a breakup and asset sales amid interest from global resource companies, including Xstrata, two sources said.

RIO TINTO

The world's number two iron ore miner blamed weak iron ore prices on larger rival Vale of Brazil's decision to shift some shipments going to Europe to China.

BP

The oil major is to announce its Q3 results.

The Times reported that BP may limit its involvement in so-called frontier oil and gas projects as it tries to rebuild itself after the Gulf of Mexico disaster.

BG GROUP

The company is to unveil its Q3 results.

ARM Holdings

The UK chip designer is due to announce its Q3 results.

RECKITT BENCKISER

The consumer products group is to announce its Q3 figures.

BUNZL PLC

The company is set to issue a trading update.

F&C ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management firm is to issue its Q3 trading udpate.

INTERNATIONAL FERRO METALS

The South African miner is to issue its trading update.

BRAEMAR SHIPPING SERVICES

The company is to announce its interim figures.

CARPETRIGHT

The firm is to issue a trading update.

INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE

The company is set to issue a trading statement.

CINEWORLD

The company is to issue a trading udpate.

SENIOR PLC

The company is to issue a trading update.

