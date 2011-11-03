UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Nov 3

LONDON Nov 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 54-55 points, or 1 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking falls in Asia as leaders of the world's biggest economies gather in France for a G20 summit set to be dominated by the threat of Greece falling out of the euro zone.

The leaders of France and Germany, angered at Greece's shock move to call a referendum on its latest bail-out plan negotiated last week, told Prime Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday that Athens would not receive another cent in EU aid until it decides whether it wants to stay in the euro zone.

"Prime Minister George Papandreou appears confident that the people will vote to stay in the euro zone. However, given the prolonged and violent nature of the protests that have been seen in Greece, markets aren't as confident. With the uncertainty of a disorderly default hanging over markets, traders will be in a risk off mood," said Jonathan Sudaria, Night Dealer at Capital Spreads.

The UK blue chip index closed up 62.53 points, or 1.1 percent on Wednesday at 5,484.10, recovering after two sessions of hefty falls, fuelled by a bounce back by commodity issues, and buoyed by earnings news and U.S. data.

U.S. blue chips gained 1.5 percent on Wednesday, led by a rally in financial stocks, but Asian equities fell back on Thursday, and U.S. stock futures were also lower, as fears that Europe's debt crisis could unleash financial chaos prompted investors to shed riskier assets.

As well as watching events at the G20 summit in Cannes, investors were also focused on Frankfurt, where the European Central Bank will hold its first policy meeting under new President Mario Draghi.

Many analysts see the ECB as the only institution with the firepower to calm the euro zone crisis, and the key question after the meeting -- at which no change in interest rates is expected -- will be whether it will increase its purchases of bonds issued by debt-ridden euro zone states.

On Wednesday the U.S. Federal Reserve offered no new stimulus, but said it was mulling the possibility of buying more mortgage debt to spur a struggling recovery.

Britain's economy faces a near 50 percent chance of sliding back into recession, even if euro zone policymakers succeed in finding a solution to the bloc's debt crisis, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said on Thursday.

On the domestic data front, October's UK Markit/CIPS services PMI report, due at 0928 GMT, is forecast to show a reading of 52.0, down from 52.9 in September.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. initial weekly jobless claims will be released at 1330 GMT, with October's non-manufacturing ISM index, and revised September durable goods orders due at 1500 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:

BG GROUP , TULLOW OIL

The Daily Express Market Report said oil explorers BG Group and Tullow Oil have been in the takeover spotlight amid hopes for a Chinese buying spree of top UK companies.

AVIVA

The insurer issues a third-quarter trading update.

RSA INSURANCE GROUP

The insurer issues a third-quarter trading update.

MAN GROUP

The hedge fund manager unveils first-half results.

OLD MUTUAL

The insurer and fund manager issues a third-quarter trading update.

UNILEVER

The household products group issues a trading update.

BT GROUP

He telecoms carrier posts second-quarter results.

CABLE AND WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS

The telecoms firm reports first-half results.

ASOS

The online retailer issues a trading update.

TATE AND LYLE

The food ingredients firm posts first-half results.

HILTON FOOD GROUP

The food producer issues a trading update.

HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS

The Middle East-focused drugmaker issues a trading update.

INVENSYS

The engineering group posts first-half results.

JD WETHERSPOON

The pubs operator holds its annual general meeting.

REDROW

The housebuilder holds its annual general meeting.

RPS GROUP

The engineering consultancy issues a trading update.

SHANKS GROUP

The waste management firm delivers first-half results.

SOPHEON

The software firm issues a terading update.

SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS

The telecoms equipment firm issues a trading update.

SVG CAPITAL

The private equity firm issues a trading update.

WSP GROUP

The engineering consultancy issues a third-quarter trading update.

INDIGOVISION GROUP

The video security systems group holds its annual general meeting.

For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Greg Mahlich)